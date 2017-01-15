The Thread: When Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, swooped in to save the day

Chicken wings of Nigeria, popularly known as Arik Air, grounded their passengers again for over 48 hours. The Chief of staff to the President was passing through the airport, saw the plight of the stranded passengers and decided to do something about it…

Because in Nigeria, the powerful only listen to the more powerful. One has to wonder where the MD of Arik has been all these months of delayed and cancelled flights.

See below:

Finally Arik Air's excesses gets the attention of someone who can and is willing to drag them till they shape up. Peep next tweet! — B. (@zebbook) January 14, 2017

Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari decided to delay boarding his flight till he meets the DMD Arik to understand why Nigerians are left to suffer. pic.twitter.com/GXPVDG7kCy — B. (@zebbook) January 14, 2017

Abba Kyari directed that Arik provides acceptable accommodation in Sheraton Ikeja and also provide compensation as prescribed by the law. — B. (@zebbook) January 14, 2017

I am aware that the Attorney General and Aviation Minister are also looking at how the victims of Arik's ineptitude will be compensated. — B. (@zebbook) January 14, 2017

COS Abba Kyari and the Attorney General with DMD Arik Captain Ado Sanusi. pic.twitter.com/bg6l3UnFWF — B. (@zebbook) January 14, 2017

The MD of Arik also joined them, promising that the flight will take off today. pic.twitter.com/sjf2mUWwlz — B. (@zebbook) January 14, 2017

Arik's Lagos to New York flight had been delayed for 48 hours, all passengers stranded, before COS Abba Kyari intervened by summoning the MD — B. (@zebbook) January 14, 2017

Conclusion?

@zebbook do we really need to wait for COS to intervene before d right thing is done? — Thierry's Queen (@hawt_red) January 14, 2017

Comments