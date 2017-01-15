Opinion, Thinking Through

The Thread: When Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, swooped in to save the day

Chicken wings of Nigeria, popularly known as Arik Air, grounded their passengers again for over 48 hours. The Chief of staff to the President was passing through the airport, saw the plight of the stranded passengers and decided to do something about it…

Because in Nigeria, the powerful only listen to the more powerful. One has to wonder where the MD of Arik has been all these months of delayed and cancelled flights.

See below:

Conclusion?

Comments

Tags

You may also like

Today’s Noisemakers: Ajimobi, Tony One Week, Bobrisky and others

Insiders: “Gov. Ajimobi demonstrated his lack of understanding of his position”

Thank you. Now listen up | BBOG responds to Lai Mohammed’s letter

TELL A FRIEND TO TELL A FRIEND AND YOU COULD BE A QUICKTELLER MILLIONAIRE

Chief of Staff, Kyari directs Arik Air to compensate stranded passengers at Lagos airport

Dr. Joe Abah: Nigeria only needs 6 Ministers. Sack the other 30!

Opinion: Abiola Ajimobi, Ladokites and a worrisome case of inebriety from power

The Thread: This Ajimobi video is a tragedy of both democracy and history

The Thread: Is this Ajimobi’s definition of positive change?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.