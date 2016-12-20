The Thread: Chilling reports of the killing fields of Southern Kaduna

This story makes the blood run cold. And raises lots of questions.

Do see below:

Let us go over the recent details of the Southern Kaduna issue again. 1. In the last 5 months,Southern Kaduna has been a killing field. — Syria's mummy (@YarKafanchan) December 19, 2016

2. Jema'a LGA has been the worst hit. We have lost 100s of lives and several thousands of our people have been displaced. — Syria's mummy (@YarKafanchan) December 19, 2016

3. Unfortunately, the Governor of Kaduna state at a time like this is a terribly bigoted character who said this –> pic.twitter.com/R2AynNxvZC — Syria's mummy (@YarKafanchan) December 19, 2016

8. Not only did Elrufai pay the killers for their genocidal act, he put tribalism across boarders before the people under his care. pic.twitter.com/E1iq44zg5A — Syria's mummy (@YarKafanchan) December 19, 2016

Continuation…

I am about to floor your TLs with graphic images of the genocide against our people#SouthernKadunaGenocide pic.twitter.com/RBTGWsNg3B — Syria's mummy (@YarKafanchan) December 19, 2016

LOOK AT OUR CHILDREN.

They have no mercy.

They kill mercilessly

Their aim is to wipe out #SouthernKadunaGenocide pic.twitter.com/5tdZvWPbJO — Syria's mummy (@YarKafanchan) December 19, 2016

More photos to show you what has been happening to the people of Southern Kaduna in the last 5 months #SouthernKadunaGenocide pic.twitter.com/KQgiaV7Zyf — Syria's mummy (@YarKafanchan) December 19, 2016

So today, after enduring FIVE MONTHS of MURDER AND MAYHEM, the Youths of Kafanchan came out to protest. #SouthernKadunaGenocide pic.twitter.com/T3W4FKIrjZ — Syria's mummy (@YarKafanchan) December 19, 2016

LOOK AT OUR CHILDREN!!!!

This attack was on December 16th in Tachira Attakad. LOOK AT GENOCIDE #SouthernKadunaGenocide pic.twitter.com/DdEIgruKml — Syria's mummy (@YarKafanchan) December 19, 2016

Who will answer for this?

Comments

