The Thread: Chilling reports of the killing fields of Southern Kaduna

This story makes the blood run cold. And raises lots of questions.
Let us go over the recent details of the Southern Kaduna issue again.
1. In the last 5 months,Southern Kaduna has been a killing field.
December 19, 2016
2. Jema'a LGA has been the worst hit. We have lost 100s of lives and several thousands of our people have been displaced.
December 19, 2016
3. Unfortunately, the Governor of Kaduna state at a time like this is a terribly bigoted character who said this –> pic.twitter.com/R2AynNxvZC
December 19, 2016
8. Not only did Elrufai pay the killers for their genocidal act, he put tribalism across boarders before the people under his care. pic.twitter.com/E1iq44zg5A
December 19, 2016
Continuation…
I am about to floor your TLs with graphic images of the genocide against our people#SouthernKadunaGenocide pic.twitter.com/RBTGWsNg3B
December 19, 2016
LOOK AT OUR CHILDREN.
They have no mercy.
They kill mercilessly
Their aim is to wipe out #SouthernKadunaGenocide pic.twitter.com/5tdZvWPbJO
December 19, 2016
More photos to show you what has been happening to the people of Southern Kaduna in the last 5 months #SouthernKadunaGenocide pic.twitter.com/KQgiaV7Zyf
December 19, 2016
So today, after enduring FIVE MONTHS of MURDER AND MAYHEM, the Youths of Kafanchan came out to protest. #SouthernKadunaGenocide pic.twitter.com/T3W4FKIrjZ
December 19, 2016
LOOK AT OUR CHILDREN!!!!
This attack was on December 16th in Tachira Attakad. LOOK AT GENOCIDE #SouthernKadunaGenocide pic.twitter.com/DdEIgruKml
December 19, 2016
Who will answer for this?
the governor should know that the pple voted him,an christian ass.of nigeria should provide arms for the yuths nt only in south bt in the middle belt region nt for any attack bt for selfdefence,the pass middle belt leaders refused to cryout to british for a rigion, thats why the nt treat us bad wit attack in night,murtala overthrow gowon no middlebelt has rule uptill date.abdul ibb excluded