The Thread: CocoIce, Efe, Miyonce- the power tussle | #BBNaija

Big brother Nigeria is a power game, when it comes down to it, and in tonight’s nomination, we saw a couple of persons show their chess genius.
For more context, see here.
Also see below what Nigerians have to say:
Why am i getting lesbian vibes from Cocoice #BBNaija
— Rafael Frank (@naijageek_) January 30, 2017
Cocoice is just dense. How can u save Gifty and replace with EFE. That is just like replacing sense with senseless. Who does that? #BBNAIJA
— AURACOOL (@TWEETORACLE) January 30, 2017
Save Gifty with Efe??? Damn, Coco ice is smart.. Get rid of the strong one first, the rest gets easier. #BBNaija
— Shehu-Abdulqadir (@DbossRules) January 30, 2017
Chai Gifty dumb sha…
She tinks Cocoice likes her 😄😀😄😀
Madam get yur head in the game #BBNaija
— Rafael Frank (@naijageek_) January 30, 2017
@TWEETORACLE coco ice is a back staber I swear…
— Favour Samuel (@Favoursamuel008) January 30, 2017
@TWEETORACLE @joh_van_nee one who knows wat 25k means
— btunde (@taofeek_kareem) January 30, 2017
TBoss literally asked Miyonse why they want to send him home when she nominated him 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 #BBNaija"
— Ndekool (@Dr_Ndekool) January 30, 2017
@TWEETORACLE This coco-ice is a fool i cannot wait for her to be nominated so she can be sent home. My vote goes to Efe
— Mordern Nerfetiti (@LinaVamela) January 30, 2017
Miyonce has become a weakness for her ….so she wants him out so she can concentrate https://t.co/wxx2jpMrUi
— Rafael Frank (@naijageek_) January 30, 2017
Tboss nominated miyonce, stupid girl #BBNaija
— FANTA❤ (@Nekypeky) January 30, 2017
"I nominated Miyonse because he was distracting me and getting on my nerves"! And now you're cuddling him?? Girl bye!!! #BBNaija
— Eno Jerry Okpo (@MslaLuna) January 30, 2017
Let the games begin.
