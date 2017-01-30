The Thread: CocoIce, Efe, Miyonce- the power tussle | #BBNaija

Big brother Nigeria is a power game, when it comes down to it, and in tonight’s nomination, we saw a couple of persons show their chess genius.

For more context, see here.

- Advertisement -

Also see below what Nigerians have to say:

Let the games begin.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

#BBNaija: All hail Igwe CocoIce, Miyonse gets highest number of nominations + more highlights

#BBNaija: Housemates prepare for Hip Hop party tomorrow, new couple alert? + more highlights

Tracker: It was Uriel day at the house today + other highlights #BBNaija

Where are they now? A look into the lives of former Big Brother Nigeria housemates

While you await Big Brother Naija, here are 4 things to know about the returning show

Where is Katung Aduwak ?

This 10-year-old Nigerian genius just got admitted into a US University

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu profiles Mo Abudu: With Mo, what you see is what you get (Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year 2014 Nominee)

SHOCKING: 17-year-old boy hangs himself in Lagos

Loading...