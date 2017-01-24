The Thread: Why the copy and paste method is causing you to fail

2017 is the year of the beast. Or at least it should be when it comes to career goals. Move everything out of the way that will stand in the way of progress and success. One of the things that stand in the way of success is cramming and regurgitating things. It’s a carryover attitude from school, and without realising it crosses the threshold into work.

Listen to @cremechic11 explain why this attitude is limiting, particularly if you intend to stand apart from your colleagues and be the best at what you do.

- Advertisement -



Do see below:

One day I'll tell the story of my first essay at the London School of Hygiene. Regurgitated masses of stuff, was shocked to get a B- https://t.co/5pxwGZoAka — Ike Anya (@ikeanya) January 23, 2017

LRT Was the reason I couldn't talk in management meetings when I first started. — AdaNwaAda (@cremechic11) January 24, 2017

And that's my story for today. Gotta go to werk guys. Have an awesome Tuesday 😘😘 — AdaNwaAda (@cremechic11) January 24, 2017

*scribbling furiously*

- Advertisement -



Comments