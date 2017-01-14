The Thread: Disgraceful Ajimobi is “everything a governor should never be”

Drunk on power, high on self-importance, disconnected from the challenges of the everyday Nigerian, and certainly dismissive of LAUTECH’s students’ frustrations (who have been cooped up in their houses eight months now), Governor Ajimobi’s speech reeks of all these.

What a shame.

Nigerians can’t but leave their two cents.

Do see below:

kept talking to Lautech students as if they were Animals. That one that calls himself Ajimobi, is that one even worth calling a Governor? — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) January 14, 2017

This video of Ajimobi is a Tragedy of Democracy, a Monument to Arrogance in Failure and a terrible Embarrassment.https://t.co/hxg2SMyKeK — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) January 14, 2017

1. I just saw that Ajimobi video and I am very angry. Angry at the fact that it is coming frm a Politician who ran on the platform of change — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) January 14, 2017

Ajimobi: Is it me you're talking to?

Boy: Yes.. It's you..

Ajimobi: Bring that boy for me"

Students: 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡

Ajimobi : 😨😨😨..leave him — KENNY BILLZ !!! (@hakorayday) January 14, 2017

I was hoping someone would hurl a pure water bag at Ajimobi. — Arome (@Ar_ome) January 14, 2017

When they know your votes cost N1350 per person … why won't people like Ajimobi act a fool pic.twitter.com/xKsAgI3sIa — Daniel Emeka (@realdanielemeka) January 14, 2017

Ajimobi of Oyo State is a terrible example of a servant Governor Really thought he was different from "D bleaching One" What a Disappoint — Banky (@AdeBanqie) January 13, 2017

"What course are you 'doing'?".

Ajimobi is just a combination of Bad grammar and bad manners. How did he ever get to become a Governor? — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) January 14, 2017

The protesting LAUTECH students probably might appear rude in their approach but Gov Ajimobi was rude'r, such outburst is very regrettable. — Femi Lee (@femscie) January 14, 2017

Ajimobi's address to students of my alma mater #Lautech shows executive recklessness, intolerance n clueless. 8 months at home is no joke — IG: Bhayor1 (@bayobeewhy) January 14, 2017

