The Thread: Disgraceful Ajimobi is “everything a governor should never be”

Drunk on power, high on self-importance, disconnected from the challenges of the everyday Nigerian, and certainly dismissive of LAUTECH’s students’ frustrations (who have been cooped up in their houses eight months now), Governor Ajimobi’s speech reeks of all these.

What a shame.

Nigerians can’t but leave their two cents.

Do see below:

