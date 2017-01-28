The Thread: This is the effect of keeping Muslims out of America

Trump’s ban on refugees has generated quite some controversy on Twitter. @Rex Huppke addresses this controversy.

1/ Let me address the people out there celebrating what happened today. The people who think keeping out Muslim refugees has somehow… — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) January 28, 2017

17/ …it works. At least that's how it worked prior to today. Now, I just don't know. So think about this at mass Sunday. Think about… — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) January 28, 2017

19/ We look exactly the way our enemies want us to look. We have to do better. #resist — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) January 28, 2017

So unfortunate.

