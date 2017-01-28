The Thread: This is the effect of keeping Muslims out of America

Trump’s ban on refugees has generated quite some controversy on Twitter. @Rex Huppke addresses this controversy.

Do see below:

- Advertisement -

So unfortunate.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Thread: “Trump’s refugee ban goes against everything we stand for” | War survivor tells his story

Muslims barred from flights to US

The Thread: This true life marriage story will break your heart

The Thread: Social media rules of engagement

Peregrino Brimah: Trump’s wall will kill the drug cartel, save thousands of lives in Mexico

Stop preaching hate in mosques, Sanusi tells clerics

The Thread: How to build wealth in the Nigerian church

The Ynaija Cover this evening – the 27th of January

Opinion: Donald Trump and the age of masterful deception

Loading...