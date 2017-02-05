The Thread: Enough is Enough Nigeria says the protest must go on; Nigerians react

The February 6th protest that had been announced by 2Baba in conjunction with @EIENigeria was cancelled by 2Baba yesterday. Still @EIENigeria insists it is carrying on with the protests as planned, which has got some Nigerians lashing out in anger, calling them the hijackers.
See below:
We respect @official2baba's security concerns but the marches in #Lagos & #Abuja will go ahead.#IStandWithNigeria#OneVoiceNigeria
— EiE Nigeria (@EiENigeria) February 4, 2017
Yass!
@EiENigeria pic.twitter.com/tlywoXqdMy
— Thierry's Queen (@hawt_red) February 4, 2017
@eienigeria thanks for the leap. will never take tubaba serious for anything in my life. the protest must GO ON. #ISTANDWITHNIGERIA
— | Tonii bliss | (@ToniiBliss) February 4, 2017
@eienigeria yes o we will still protest
— GEORGE AYOKU (@AyokuGeorge) February 4, 2017
What is @EIENigeria?
What’s with the conflicting reports?
@eienigeria @official2baba @femifactor look u guys shudnt b cofusing us oh,b4 u go to d venue + meet just 20 persons.
— ArsenalToTheBone (@ominyijames2) February 4, 2017
@EiENigeria @official2baba Thank You EiE, and iPray we won't hear another cancellation on Monday morning #Amen
— Npngain (@npnogain_) February 5, 2017
Hijackers
@eienigeria afi'gba ti ẹ fi oriburuku yin ba plan jẹ. Una sha don hijack am, go ahead.
— Fala Folo (@Shvlaa) February 4, 2017
Fayose, Deji, others were doing everything to hijack d protest #IStandWithNigeria & u want tuface to continue…More questions pls!
— Taiwo_Ajakaye (@dmightyangel) February 5, 2017
Don’t mind all these people
@Shvlaa @EiENigeria but please I thought @EiENigeria is with @official2baba
— Npngain (@npnogain_) February 5, 2017
Will you keep quayet @woye1? @eienigeria @official2baba
— Ugo Joseph (@Ugo_Joseph) February 5, 2017
@Ugo_Joseph @EiENigeria @official2baba I will not
— Woye (@woye1) February 5, 2017
Professional protesters
PMB all the way
@EiENigeria @official2baba I stand with PMB to take funeral of the country ..
— tims (@lilkhaleef2) February 4, 2017
@EiENigeria @official2baba pic.twitter.com/ZgBK29PVzF
— Tip (@trafels) February 4, 2017
Bants
Tuface!!!, fela will visit u dis nite…….and knock ur bald head.
U Av failed us#IStandWithNigeria
— Ginger-beard-man (@LoyeDammy) February 5, 2017
#IStandWithNigeria @official2baba April fool in February
— Sniper (@LordStilo) February 5, 2017
Buhari, your time is up
Buhari rode to power on the back of Nigerians' collective voice against PDP, same collective voice will chase him out. #IStandWithNigeria
— Jim Chinasa (@JimChinasa) February 5, 2017
