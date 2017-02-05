The Thread: Enough is Enough Nigeria says the protest must go on; Nigerians react

The February 6th protest that had been announced by 2Baba in conjunction with @EIENigeria was cancelled by 2Baba yesterday. Still @EIENigeria insists it is carrying on with the protests as planned, which has got some Nigerians lashing out in anger, calling them the hijackers.

@eienigeria thanks for the leap. will never take tubaba serious for anything in my life. the protest must GO ON. #ISTANDWITHNIGERIA — | Tonii bliss | (@ToniiBliss) February 4, 2017

@eienigeria yes o we will still protest — GEORGE AYOKU (@AyokuGeorge) February 4, 2017

What is @EIENigeria?

What’s with the conflicting reports?

@eienigeria @official2baba @femifactor look u guys shudnt b cofusing us oh,b4 u go to d venue + meet just 20 persons. — ArsenalToTheBone (@ominyijames2) February 4, 2017

@EiENigeria @official2baba Thank You EiE, and iPray we won't hear another cancellation on Monday morning #Amen — Npngain (@npnogain_) February 5, 2017

@eienigeria afi'gba ti ẹ fi oriburuku yin ba plan jẹ. Una sha don hijack am, go ahead. — Fala Folo (@Shvlaa) February 4, 2017

Fayose, Deji, others were doing everything to hijack d protest #IStandWithNigeria & u want tuface to continue…More questions pls! — Taiwo_Ajakaye (@dmightyangel) February 5, 2017

@EiENigeria @official2baba I stand with PMB to take funeral of the country .. — tims (@lilkhaleef2) February 4, 2017

Tuface!!!, fela will visit u dis nite…….and knock ur bald head.

U Av failed us#IStandWithNigeria — Ginger-beard-man (@LoyeDammy) February 5, 2017

Buhari, your time is up

Buhari rode to power on the back of Nigerians' collective voice against PDP, same collective voice will chase him out. #IStandWithNigeria — Jim Chinasa (@JimChinasa) February 5, 2017

