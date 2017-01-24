The Thread: This is how we entrench the rape culture in Nigeria

Nigerians have a long way to go when it comes to understanding issues that centre around the mistreatment of minorities- children, women etc.

The comments under this lady’s story are revealing of the retarded psyche the average Nigerian possesses. Our capacity to turn on the victim of a crime, instead of the perpetrator is baffling and downright degrading. And has a long term effect on our society. The thread following explains what this mentality does to our society.

I went to Diamond bank (Nnewi) today and went to their customer service to lay a complaint but the crowd at the spot was much so I stood in one of the queues there, there was this guy (via pix) behind me I noticed he was somehow resting on me so I moved a little and he moved with me, I noticed something suspicious so I looked back I saw him crossed both of his hands covered with a paper down his waist…. I kept mute and was busy with my phone I noticed something behind me again I turned and saw him with his hands at the same position so all of a sudden I felt something hot dripped on my leg to my outmost surprise it was a sperm I turned gat hold of him and gave him some hot slaps I know he has never received in his life before…. if not for the securities that intervene like seriously he won't live to remember a day like this 😞😞😞 #what_an_assault😭😞😭😞

sigh…

 

