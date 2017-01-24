The Thread: This is how we entrench the rape culture in Nigeria

Nigerians have a long way to go when it comes to understanding issues that centre around the mistreatment of minorities- children, women etc.

The comments under this lady’s story are revealing of the retarded psyche the average Nigerian possesses. Our capacity to turn on the victim of a crime, instead of the perpetrator is baffling and downright degrading. And has a long term effect on our society. The thread following explains what this mentality does to our society.

You know the thing that really got me about the adverse responses to the post about the girl who got ejaculated on by a stranger in a bank? — Kent Relate (@Misundastudent) January 24, 2017

sigh…

