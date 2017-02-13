The Thread: “Even Adele knows Beyoncé won the popular vote” | Top 10 Tweets from the spectacular #GRAMMYs 2017

And the 59th Grammy Awards, 2017 have come to an end. Adele picked up all five awards she was nominated for: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Pop Vocal Album, Song of the Year, Pop Solo Performance. Chance the Rapper picked up two Grammys for Best Rap Performance, Best New Artist and Best Rap Album. Best Country Solo Performance went to Maren Morris for My Church, and Drake picked up two awards: Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Performance.

We will never forget Beyoncé’s heartstopping 9-minute performance, and Bruno Mars did good by Prince with that outstanding. We are still wrapping our heads around Queen Bey’s loss to Adele for Album of the year. Even the winner was stunned, she used the allotted time for her acceptance speech telling everyone Beyoncé deserved that win.

See more below:

A fantastic outing.

