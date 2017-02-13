The Thread: “Even Adele knows Beyoncé won the popular vote” | Top 10 Tweets from the spectacular #GRAMMYs 2017

And the 59th Grammy Awards, 2017 have come to an end. Adele picked up all five awards she was nominated for: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Pop Vocal Album, Song of the Year, Pop Solo Performance. Chance the Rapper picked up two Grammys for Best Rap Performance, Best New Artist and Best Rap Album. Best Country Solo Performance went to Maren Morris for My Church, and Drake picked up two awards: Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Performance.

We will never forget Beyoncé’s heartstopping 9-minute performance, and Bruno Mars did good by Prince with that outstanding. We are still wrapping our heads around Queen Bey’s loss to Adele for Album of the year. Even the winner was stunned, she used the allotted time for her acceptance speech telling everyone Beyoncé deserved that win.

This is powerful iconography. Woman as a powerful, sexual, sensuous, life enhancing beautiful energy field. pic.twitter.com/PmONsB9X9G — Funmi Iyanda (@Funmilola) February 13, 2017

Lawd. Fine. Chance didn't start from the bottom. *sprays mentions with RAID* But dude was an Indie artist who has now won MULTIPLE Grammys. — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) February 13, 2017

Fam. A gospel album really won Best Rap Album. — Wolé II (@Kingwole) February 13, 2017

That’s a wrap! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 for @adele!

Album of the Year

Record of the Year

Song of the Year

Pop Vocal Album

Pop Solo Performance#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ZwhM5VwTZh — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) February 13, 2017

While Beyoncé was accepting her Grammy Blue was busy selling her products pic.twitter.com/fURLsDY2Ne — FORMATION (@beyupdates_) February 13, 2017

Adele destroys her Grammy while your fav is crying about never winning one before #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ppXEdFopYd — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) February 13, 2017

Adele couldn't accept her award for AOTY and had this to say to Beyoncé #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/OozlyP3vp5 — tyler (@VlRGO) February 13, 2017

Beyoncé's legacy is SOLID, regardless of awards. Prince never won AlbumofTY & his legacy made me cry seeing Bruno in a frilly shirt #GRAMMYs — Robin Thede (@robinthede) February 13, 2017

Adele's "my artist of my life is Beyonce" speech was the capstone of the night. #Grammys — deray mckesson (@deray) February 13, 2017

