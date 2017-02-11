The Thread: “Even if Kenyans are walking, Nigerians cannot keep up” | Lagos City Marathon

The second edition of the Lagos City Marathon held today, and this is what we gleaned: Kenyans are the bomb, Ikoyi Link bridge Saturday jogging is for nought and Ambode is putting Lagos on the map.
See below:
The winners
The very winner of the Last year Lagos City Marathon has done it again… he hit the finish line first #RunYourRace #RunLagos #Rundiff pic.twitter.com/Il5s4d1iQh
— LUSURGY® (Lúsojí) (@lusurgy) February 11, 2017
"@InsideMainland: Rodah Tanuyi from Kenya is the first female runner to cross the finish line of the #LagosMarathon #RunLagos @Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/wBFysJjfjK
— GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) February 11, 2017
First Female Marathoners at the Finish Line @ Lagos City Marathon 2017! #RunLagos #RunYourRace #RunWithAquafina pic.twitter.com/yl2G0XBn5r
— Aquafina Nigeria (@AquafinaNigeria) February 11, 2017
Congratulations to Iliya Pam, the first Nigerian to cross the finish line! 👏#RunLagos #Run… https://t.co/sbiWsUAx6Z pic.twitter.com/DYVmA3lc4c
— Event Dailies (@eventdailies) February 11, 2017
7-year-old Damilola Oluwaseyi emerged winner of the children's category of the Lagos City Marathon. https://t.co/Ob7PYkT6HJ pic.twitter.com/NNQ5ZlUaz2
— Honyfactory (@Honyfactory) February 11, 2017
"@eniola_opeyemi: VIDEO: The second position winner of the #RunLagos, Special athletes category, Hannah Babalola pic.twitter.com/lSxlkkdnXc
— GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) February 11, 2017
Only Kenya
We call it Lagos city marathon and people from Kenya are the winners
— Rasheed Obi (@destinyrashy) February 11, 2017
Watching Kenyans win the marathon and wondering where our Nigerian ladies always jogging on Ikoyi link bridge are.😏😏😏 #RunLagos
— ona (@onalizing) February 11, 2017
Top 10 winners (WOMEN) at the Lagos City Marathon.
ANY Nigerian? #7upRunDiff pic.twitter.com/VccY2PXXkl
— Queen 👑 (@AuntyOyin) February 11, 2017
This Lagos City Marathon is just an East African Empowerment scheme, i can't see any Nigerians in the top 10
— umaru yaradua group (@Yaraduagroup) February 11, 2017
These Kenyans Should Be Disqualified From Participating In Lagos City Marathon Those Guys Are Cheats … The Level Should Be Strictly NIG
— OG Yusuf XVII (@Berbertunde17th) February 11, 2017
they even got to the finish line with an 8secs interval between them. Their ancestors must have been running too. #IGetStamina #RunLagos
— Ecdan (@I_AM_Emmzy_) February 11, 2017
Lagos City Marathon⤵
Even if the Kenyans are walking🚶🚶🚶My people, you can not meet up😏#LagosMarathon#RunLagos
— Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) February 11, 2017
Well done, Ambode
Thank You LASG, For Putting Nigerian On The Map Of Marathoners… 100,000 Participants From More Than 20 Countries; You Do Well!#RunLagos
— Jamiu ibitayo (@Ibijas) February 11, 2017
And Some People Have Started The Desriminations Already, Isn't It Too Early?#RunLagos#YP
— Jamiu ibitayo (@Ibijas) February 11, 2017
All that trash
Here we go. #TeamPwC #LagosCityMarathon #RunLagos. pic.twitter.com/a0VW4RoFZg
— PwC Nigeria (@PwC_Nigeria) February 11, 2017
But why are they dropping the empty water bottles on the road…? https://t.co/7VGocxX3Uj
— afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 11, 2017
They do say running is healthy to the body… looking at the winner of #RunLagos he doesn't look as such to me. I'm I missing something? 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/Z0kxwu9KZk
— Bolaji Avoseh (@Tayoavo) February 11, 2017
This is me participating in the #lagoscitymarathon imagine the huddles I've had to cross. #smh it's not easy mehn! #runlagos pic.twitter.com/5yts35euTq
— Moses Humphrey (@moseshumphrey1) February 11, 2017
Hehehe
