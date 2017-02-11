The Thread: “Even if Kenyans are walking, Nigerians cannot keep up” | Lagos City Marathon

The second edition of the Lagos City Marathon held today, and this is what we gleaned: Kenyans are the bomb, Ikoyi Link bridge Saturday jogging is for nought and Ambode is putting Lagos on the map.

The winners

The very winner of the Last year Lagos City Marathon has done it again… he hit the finish line first #RunYourRace #RunLagos #Rundiff pic.twitter.com/Il5s4d1iQh — LUSURGY® (Lúsojí) (@lusurgy) February 11, 2017

"@InsideMainland: Rodah Tanuyi from Kenya is the first female runner to cross the finish line of the #LagosMarathon #RunLagos @Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/wBFysJjfjK — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) February 11, 2017

7-year-old Damilola Oluwaseyi emerged winner of the children's category of the Lagos City Marathon. https://t.co/Ob7PYkT6HJ pic.twitter.com/NNQ5ZlUaz2 — Honyfactory (@Honyfactory) February 11, 2017

"@eniola_opeyemi: VIDEO: The second position winner of the #RunLagos, Special athletes category, Hannah Babalola pic.twitter.com/lSxlkkdnXc — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) February 11, 2017

Only Kenya

We call it Lagos city marathon and people from Kenya are the winners — Rasheed Obi (@destinyrashy) February 11, 2017

Watching Kenyans win the marathon and wondering where our Nigerian ladies always jogging on Ikoyi link bridge are.😏😏😏 #RunLagos — ona (@onalizing) February 11, 2017

Top 10 winners (WOMEN) at the Lagos City Marathon.

ANY Nigerian? #7upRunDiff pic.twitter.com/VccY2PXXkl — Queen 👑 (@AuntyOyin) February 11, 2017

This Lagos City Marathon is just an East African Empowerment scheme, i can't see any Nigerians in the top 10 — umaru yaradua group (@Yaraduagroup) February 11, 2017

These Kenyans Should Be Disqualified From Participating In Lagos City Marathon Those Guys Are Cheats … The Level Should Be Strictly NIG — OG Yusuf XVII (@Berbertunde17th) February 11, 2017

they even got to the finish line with an 8secs interval between them. Their ancestors must have been running too. #IGetStamina #RunLagos — Ecdan (@I_AM_Emmzy_) February 11, 2017

Lagos City Marathon⤵

Even if the Kenyans are walking🚶🚶🚶My people, you can not meet up😏#LagosMarathon#RunLagos — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) February 11, 2017

Well done, Ambode

Thank You LASG, For Putting Nigerian On The Map Of Marathoners… 100,000 Participants From More Than 20 Countries; You Do Well!#RunLagos — Jamiu ibitayo (@Ibijas) February 11, 2017

And Some People Have Started The Desriminations Already, Isn't It Too Early?#RunLagos#YP — Jamiu ibitayo (@Ibijas) February 11, 2017

All that trash

But why are they dropping the empty water bottles on the road…? https://t.co/7VGocxX3Uj — afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 11, 2017

They do say running is healthy to the body… looking at the winner of #RunLagos he doesn't look as such to me. I'm I missing something? 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/Z0kxwu9KZk — Bolaji Avoseh (@Tayoavo) February 11, 2017

This is me participating in the #lagoscitymarathon imagine the huddles I've had to cross. #smh it's not easy mehn! #runlagos pic.twitter.com/5yts35euTq — Moses Humphrey (@moseshumphrey1) February 11, 2017

