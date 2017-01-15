Opinion

The Thread: To all our fallen heroes, your service will never be forgotten

In November 2016,  the state burial of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Abu Ali and six other military men (Seargent Mu’azu Ibrahim, Seargents Muazu Ibrahim, Bassey Okon, Hussani Jafaru, Cpl. Chukwu Simon, Private Salisu Lawal and Seaman Patrick Paul), who died at the hands of Boko Haram terrorists the Friday before, took place.

 

As we mark the Armed Forces Remembrance Day today, we remember all who have given their lives in service to their country, Nigeria, through the years to combat terrorism, to protect our borders from external incursion, so we can sleep easy at night.

We honour you today, and say, may your deaths not be in vain.

