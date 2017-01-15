The Thread: To all our fallen heroes, your service will never be forgotten

In November 2016, the state burial of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Abu Ali and six other military men (Seargent Mu’azu Ibrahim, Seargents Muazu Ibrahim, Bassey Okon, Hussani Jafaru, Cpl. Chukwu Simon, Private Salisu Lawal and Seaman Patrick Paul), who died at the hands of Boko Haram terrorists the Friday before, took place.

As we mark the Armed Forces Remembrance Day today, we remember all who have given their lives in service to their country, Nigeria, through the years to combat terrorism, to protect our borders from external incursion, so we can sleep easy at night.

We honour you today, and say, may your deaths not be in vain.

Do see below:

As We Celebrate Our Fallen Heroes Today, One Can't Just Hold But Be Happy That We Have Their Kind!

THANK YOU!#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay — Jamiu ibitayo (@Ibijas) January 15, 2017

The good works of the fallen military men and women will remain in our hearts forever. They've save Nigeria alot #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay — Chukky Eze (@ChukkyEE) January 15, 2017

💖 To our fallen heroes

👏 To retired Soldiers

💪To our Gallant Soldiers

God bless FRN#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/KUQUM5byap — Taofeek|Omoluabi (@iam_ademuyiwa) January 15, 2017

Today.. January 15 is #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay .. We remember our Heroes .. We appreciate their efforts .. May Almighty God be with them 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wm4cESHa59 — Mr. JAG (@jag_bros) January 15, 2017

Thank you, to our soldiers, who stand in front, defending our sovereignty as a nation, and our liberty as a people. Thank you. — Isioma (@Ms_Isioma) January 15, 2017

We may not know them all, but we owe them all #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/O9fqhnpAWK — Ari Gold (@Lawalabu_) January 15, 2017

