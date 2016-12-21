The Thread: After the fire, YABATECH school authority has done nothing for the affected students

Last month, there was a fire at the Bakassi hostel in Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH). That fire, according to eyewitnesses, could have been put out by the Fire service men who rushed in to handle the situation, if only they considered coming with sufficient water.

Following that incident, there’s a complaint by Mabel Effiong, claiming that the students who were affected by that fire are yet to be taken care of by the school authorities.

Please see below:

yabatech-new1

yabatech-new-2

YABATECH school authority, how do you plead?

Comments

Follow us on Twitter @YNaija
SHARE
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Loading...