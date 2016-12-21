The Thread: After the fire, YABATECH school authority has done nothing for the affected students

Last month, there was a fire at the Bakassi hostel in Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH). That fire, according to eyewitnesses, could have been put out by the Fire service men who rushed in to handle the situation, if only they considered coming with sufficient water.

Following that incident, there’s a complaint by Mabel Effiong, claiming that the students who were affected by that fire are yet to be taken care of by the school authorities.

Please see below:

Please i implore u all to tag anyone that can help take this up, publicists, bloggers, those in authority to hlp these girls #ExposeYabatech — Mabel Effiong (@YabatechActivst) December 21, 2016

YABATECH school authority, how do you plead?

Comments

- Advertisement -