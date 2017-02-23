The Thread: First world problems vs Nigeria’s ‘low quality’ problems

This thread tells us how far we have to go as a country.

One of the biggest differences when you watch news from Nigeria & elsewhere is quality of our problems. We have such low-quality problems. — S. (@saratu) February 23, 2017

I mean… We're still battling w/FGM, clean water access, access to education, asking if women should work, public transport, etc. In 2017. — S. (@saratu) February 23, 2017

Even the thievery is low-quality. No finesse, no pretense. Just lifting bare $$$ in cash and stashing it. Giving people rice for votes. — S. (@saratu) February 23, 2017

People outchea worried about AI and robots and legislation for driverless cars. We worry about if our Coartem is actually chalk. — S. (@saratu) February 23, 2017

@saratu painful one is power 💡. We're still on how to generate MWs when counties have moved to renewable sources feeding power to cities. — Megamind (@Vwede_) February 23, 2017

So depressing.

