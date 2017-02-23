The Thread: First world problems vs Nigeria’s ‘low quality’ problems

This thread tells us how far we have to go as a country.
Please see below:
One of the biggest differences when you watch news from Nigeria & elsewhere is quality of our problems. We have such low-quality problems.
— S. (@saratu) February 23, 2017
I mean… We're still battling w/FGM, clean water access, access to education, asking if women should work, public transport, etc. In 2017.
— S. (@saratu) February 23, 2017
Even the thievery is low-quality. No finesse, no pretense. Just lifting bare $$$ in cash and stashing it. Giving people rice for votes.
— S. (@saratu) February 23, 2017
People outchea worried about AI and robots and legislation for driverless cars. We worry about if our Coartem is actually chalk.
— S. (@saratu) February 23, 2017
@saratu painful one is power 💡. We're still on how to generate MWs when counties have moved to renewable sources feeding power to cities.
— Megamind (@Vwede_) February 23, 2017
So depressing.
Follow @ynaija on Twitter