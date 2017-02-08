The Thread: Are Goodluck Jonathan and President Buhari really the same?

As Twitter NG tries to navigate the events surrounding the Presidents health, folks on different sides of the divide are taking potshots at each other, particularly at those whom they feel are responsible for Nigeria’s current affairs because they brought PMB to power. Their new tagline, ‘I told you so’ seems to be the latest media campaign by the GEJites.

@ScarTissue101 explores the difference between GEJ (Goodluck Ebele Jonathan) and PMB (President Muhammadu Buhari) and why Buhari was never the messiah many set him up to be.

Truth is, many people supported GEJ based on party or tribal affiliation. Many who disliked Buhari also believed rumours about him. — Yemi Web Master (@ScarTissue101) February 8, 2017

You guyss can make all the excuses you want, but the evidence(s) of GMB's incompetence was easy to find or see. You guys chose to ignore… — Yemi Web Master (@ScarTissue101) February 8, 2017

We need to stop making excuses when we make mistakes and rather accept our errors and own up to our responsibilities. #DontBeIrresponsible — Yemi Web Master (@ScarTissue101) February 8, 2017

I remember I followed more pro-APC/Buhari people before the elections. I unfollowed more pro-PDP people than anyone else. — Yemi Web Master (@ScarTissue101) February 8, 2017

