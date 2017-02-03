The Thread: “It has the hand of the world inside” | Hilarious reactions to Seun Egbegbe’s theft

It’s agreed: Seun Egbegbe, Nigeria’s no.1 con man needs help, but exactly of what sort remains up in the air.

Seun Egbegbe is a thief through birth? I'm sad for him, he's such a disgrace to his family and fans if this is true, he needs HELP

— Int'l VJ DJtwitwi (@Dj_Twitwi) February 2, 2017

Let’s run through a few. There’s judicial help, where his ass will be wheeled into jail and his itchy fingers tamed for good. There’s spiritual help of the kind only our white garment prophets can offer. It consists of visits to seven mountains and washing of the ogo malu in seven rivers for a certain period of time. And the spirit of theft chased out with broomstick and cane. Then there’s psychological help, where a shrink would sit before him and attempt to deduce the source of his itchy fingers- if perhaps it’s a popular condition known as ‘kleptomania’. There’s also this other help, which his brothers of the underworld can help with, starting with the manual How To Steal And Not Be Caught.’

Which is it going to be, Seun?

Twitter is divided. See below:

"Seun Egbegbe" again!!! — Qing Q (@Iam_Qewzy) February 2, 2017

Yahoo

That Seun Egbegbe guy is the poster boy for "not all Yahoo Boys are sharp" — tobyajene (@sparxx111588) February 2, 2017

If you kidnap this Seun Egbegbe and ask for a ransom…he'll end up stealing the ransom before setting himself free… — Gbenga (@Gbeingah) February 2, 2017

Attention seeking

When Seun Egbegbe stole phones, he trended on twitter, so he decided to commit another crime and now he's trending again pic.twitter.com/ceEclt0jzE — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) February 2, 2017

Village winches

Again, Nollywood actor Seun Egbegbe arrested for theft, 6 days to his trial for attempting to steal 9 iPhones. It's a spiritual sontin. — Ayotunde Awopetu (@ayo_awopetu) February 2, 2017

Seun Egbegbe stealing is not ordinary eyes, it has the hand of the world inside. — Irewole (@OmoAyeni_) February 2, 2017

Seun Egbegbe really needs help. This can't be ordinary — DECKEN (@ONYEDIKAFABIAN) February 2, 2017

After reading Seun Egbegbe's story again today, I feel SAD😓

I think we should pray for him rather than condemn/blame him — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) February 2, 2017

I think nollywood star should declare a week prayer for seun egbegbe — kvng of west (@beatzbyzeezo) February 2, 2017

The past haunts

You all should stop tagging @toyinaimakhu to this Seun Egbegbe.. Is she the only girl he has dated?…😒😒😳😳 — Temidayo (@anniewalts) February 2, 2017

Seun Egbegbe caught trying to steal twice, and they always end the sentence with "Toyin Aimakhu Ex" The past always hunts the future. — Umeh and 99 others (@UmehOMA) February 2, 2017

Each time Seun Egbegbe stole, Toyin Aimakhu will trend.

Toyin will be like, "Seun, I cursed the day I met you" pic.twitter.com/ICi7BLHa0w — Awijare (@Awijarenews) February 2, 2017

Toyin should please tell her "mothers" to let go of Seun Egbegbe, they've dealt with him enough. — Ajayi Roland (@Roland_Ajayi) February 2, 2017

Dating the wrong person is bad o, now it is Toyin Aimakhu's ex. They can't just say Seun Egbegbe stole, she must be involved. 😢 — IG : mz_chanez (@chaneznicholas) February 2, 2017

Coming soon to a cinema near you

sounds like a nollywood story…..he should produce a story about himself already…aye tin telemi..produced by seun egbegbe. — Mayowa Durodoye (@Mayormaxx) February 2, 2017

#SomewhereIn9ja a Nollywood producer is thinking of cashing out with this Seun Egbegbe stealing life story. Baba can thief for Africa! — #OdinakaGod (@iamOdino) February 2, 2017

Judicial help

Dis Seun Egbegbe na hardened criminal..E shudnt get away with this…ole onijibitii — Hadjee Bash (@Bashiaano) February 2, 2017

Imagine a situation when Seun Egbegbe grts you when u av a huge sum of money on u. Report urself to the nearest police station b4 the theft — alimi yusuf babajide (@limibanti) February 2, 2017

The voodoo is too strong

Lagos big boy Seun Egbegbe steals again… This guy will steal a Warder's uniform in prison. I can bet it — alimi yusuf babajide (@limibanti) February 2, 2017

*calls: ‘prophet, prophet’*

