The Thread: “It has the hand of the world inside” | Hilarious reactions to Seun Egbegbe’s theft

It’s agreed: Seun Egbegbe, Nigeria’s no.1 con man needs help, but exactly of what sort remains up in the air.

Let’s run through a few. There’s judicial help, where his ass will be wheeled into jail and his itchy fingers tamed for good. There’s spiritual help of the kind only our white garment prophets can offer. It consists of visits to seven mountains and washing of the ogo malu in seven rivers for a certain period of time. And the spirit of theft chased out with broomstick and cane. Then there’s psychological help, where a shrink would sit before him and attempt to deduce the source of his itchy fingers- if perhaps it’s a popular condition known as ‘kleptomania’. There’s also this other help, which his brothers of the underworld can help with, starting with the manual How To Steal And Not Be Caught.’

Which is it going to be, Seun?

Twitter is divided. See below:

Yahoo

Attention seeking

Village winches

The past haunts

Coming soon to a cinema near you

Judicial help

The voodoo is too strong

*calls: ‘prophet, prophet’*

