The Thread: “Hate speeches against Christians have been going on in Mosques from time immemorial”

Can two walk together except they agree? Except one is gagged and bound.

“Hate speech,” according to the American Bar Association, “is speech that offends, threatens, or insults groups, based on race, colour, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, disability, or other traits.”

This is what Apostle Suleman has been accused of when he gave this message to members of his church.

So when social media influencer, @MrAyeDee reacted in horror, a gentleman, @SegunAdeoye_, informed him that Muslim clerics are guilty of the same- and for far longer a period of time than Apostle Suleman.

Do see exchange below:

Someone is preaching genocide from the Pulpit and a sitting governor is shielding him from arrest and prosecution. What manner of madness? — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) January 25, 2017

@MrAyeDee This same madness that has been going on mosques concerning hate teachings against Christians from time immemorial!

Imams calling infidels! — Segun Adeoye (@SegunAdeoye_) January 25, 2017

@SegunAdeoye_ @MrAyeDee did Imams ask Muslim to kill any non-muslim? I — Abidemi أديمولا (@Yk_Abidemi) January 25, 2017

@MaziDan_Adindu @SegunAdeoye_ @MrAyeDee i ask for a particular one dt you personally witness not hear-says. U don't know abt Islam bt hatred — Abidemi أديمولا (@Yk_Abidemi) January 25, 2017

What Mosque have you been in where this happened? Thanks… https://t.co/KJd3YeYDWi — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) January 25, 2017

@MrAyeDee I can site towns where they openly preach hate against Christians in Osun — OMO OWA, OMO EEKUN (@Gbounmi) January 25, 2017

Please do, complete with mosques in question. https://t.co/xsUdXMNQk0 — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) January 25, 2017

Inisa and Ilobu… Lived in both towns for 9 and 10 years respectively…… Aside from hearsay in other towns https://t.co/LoIMbTFqtf — OMO OWA, OMO EEKUN (@Gbounmi) January 25, 2017

Name of Mosques in question https://t.co/038OledJNP — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) January 25, 2017

Central mosque and mosali oja Oba…… Also during Ramadan lectures they organised. On open field or inside the mosque https://t.co/9FQVqK2RCi — OMO OWA, OMO EEKUN (@Gbounmi) January 25, 2017

If true, those sermons have Nothing to do with Islam which is a religion of peace. https://t.co/9zSrReXszP — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) January 25, 2017

See you, they even invite top imams at times https://t.co/wm4iGZ0ReJ — OMO OWA, OMO EEKUN (@Gbounmi) January 25, 2017

@MrAyeDee as per open field, they made use of St Paul School field in ilobu up until 2012, left the town in 2013 — OMO OWA, OMO EEKUN (@Gbounmi) January 25, 2017

This has bn happening before Rauf tho….. He emboldened them with some of his actions sha https://t.co/9jYde14kEg — OMO OWA, OMO EEKUN (@Gbounmi) January 25, 2017

But in all…… My Muslim friends are top notch….. My closest friend in Lagos is also a Muslim. — OMO OWA, OMO EEKUN (@Gbounmi) January 25, 2017

