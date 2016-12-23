The Thread: Headies 2016 | Who’s here for a Twitter music award show?

The Headies music award show, 2016, which held yesterday is still trending. Twitter Nigeria has a lot to say, even though they’ve said plenty already.

There’s talk about how music awards should evolve, that Phyno snub, and a call for a Twitter music award show “to show them how it’s done”.

Do see below:

HipHop needs its own awards man so we can recognize and lift the truly talented.. only way the art improves — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) December 22, 2016

These so called new generation of artistes need to learn whatever people like Tuface know that makes them so humble. — 'Seun Salami (@SeunWrites) December 22, 2016

The one that irks me the most is the Nigerian Entertainment Awards. Why do they hold a "Nigerian" award show in the United States? — Oluwamayowa George (@Wana____) December 22, 2016

Wizkid has just dropped his Daddy Yo song at the same time the Headies is going on. So petty 😂 — Iseunife The First (@Shawnife_) December 22, 2016

I'm just a typical Nigerian , complain about #TheHeadies2016 and still not changing the channel 😂😂😭 — OnlyGodCanJudgeMe (@fabolous3d) December 22, 2016

Reminisce's album got featured on billboard for the second time in a row…and Ill bliss won best rap album.. OK people.. Ok — Richard (@TWEETARRAZZI) December 22, 2016

Can we now address how childish Phyno was for climbing the stage and saying he had no speech? You can't even thank your fans. Crap attitude. — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) December 23, 2016

This should be the biggest music award in Nigeria, and Bobrisky is material for closing joke. In case you're wondering why he's relevant. — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) December 23, 2016

Rt if ur still watching the headies cuz u still think somebody will fight …. let's know ourselves — ayaba (@Ms_Pheyie) December 22, 2016

Welcome to the headies 'CONDITIONS FOR Performance

Artist Must be Over 40 years

Must be Forgotten

Winners Must Not Attend

#headies2016 — Brume-Sip Ugbogure (@RAvingSip) December 22, 2016

#Headies SMH… Picture quality be looking like nta2 channel 5.. Volume going up and down just like naira nd dollar .. #headies2016 — Oduwole uzamat (@uzamatt) December 22, 2016

U need to see me handling Dstv, TV and Sound sytstem remote controls….Headies has turned me to sound engineer ooo #Headies #Headies2016 — Patua's Haberdashery (@arapatua) December 22, 2016

Headies so scanty be looking like mid week service in church #headies2016 — Efetobore suft (@_OKbye_) December 22, 2016

Can't we have a Twitter music award show just like we have with socialiga dem just to show these people how it's done? #Headies2016 — Boda Wasiu (@TheSagachristos) December 23, 2016

Lead the way, Sire.

Comments

- Advertisement -