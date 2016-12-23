The Thread: Headies 2016 | Who’s here for a Twitter music award show?

The Headies music award show, 2016, which held yesterday is still trending. Twitter Nigeria has a lot to say, even though they’ve said plenty already.

There’s talk about how music awards should evolve, that Phyno snub, and a call for a Twitter music award show “to show them how it’s done”.

Do see below:

Lead the way, Sire.

