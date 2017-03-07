The Thread: Here’s why masturbation is not only good, but absolutely necessary

Would kemen have gotten into trouble if he had followed this fella’s advice below?

We think not. A lot of the tweets circulating on social media after the disqualification said; “Konji is a bastard!”

That may be, so here’s @aeckay with a foolproof solution.

Do see below:

Haha.

  • Prince says:
    March 7, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    OMG. This dude is crazy. I actually thought of this and wonder why Kemen didn’t think of masturbating instead of disgracing himself.
    It will save you a whole lot.

