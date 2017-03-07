The Thread: Here’s why masturbation is not only good, but absolutely necessary

Would kemen have gotten into trouble if he had followed this fella’s advice below?

We think not. A lot of the tweets circulating on social media after the disqualification said; “Konji is a bastard!”

That may be, so here’s @aeckay with a foolproof solution.

Do see below:

Mr chairman, accurate time keeper and my followers.

I am here to talk about the importance of masturbation. Pls mute me or ignore. — Adnan aeckae.esq (@aeckay) March 6, 2017

Remember when you got horny n started goin through your contacts and miss people you r not really missing? Keep your phone and masturbate — Adnan aeckae.esq (@aeckay) March 6, 2017

Masturbate before going to the club so you can concentrate on booze and music instead of rubbing preek on innocent girls. — Adnan aeckae.esq (@aeckay) March 6, 2017

Haha.