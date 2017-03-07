The Thread: Here’s why masturbation is not only good, but absolutely necessary

Would kemen have gotten into trouble if he had followed this fella’s advice below?
We think not. A lot of the tweets circulating on social media after the disqualification said; “Konji is a bastard!”
That may be, so here’s @aeckay with a foolproof solution.
Do see below:
Mr chairman, accurate time keeper and my followers.
I am here to talk about the importance of masturbation.
Pls mute me or ignore.
— Adnan aeckae.esq (@aeckay) March 6, 2017
Remember when you got horny n started goin through your contacts and miss people you r not really missing?
Keep your phone and masturbate
— Adnan aeckae.esq (@aeckay) March 6, 2017
Masturbate before going to the club so you can concentrate on booze and music instead of rubbing preek on innocent girls.
— Adnan aeckae.esq (@aeckay) March 6, 2017
@aeckay PLUShttps://t.co/mEWf4qDS9D
— Megamind (@Vwede_) March 7, 2017
Haha.
Follow @ynaija on Twitter
1 Comment
OMG. This dude is crazy. I actually thought of this and wonder why Kemen didn’t think of masturbating instead of disgracing himself.
It will save you a whole lot.