The Thread: Here’s a perfect example of how the Nigerian police make people suffer everyday

Hardly goes by in Nigeria without one person or another complaining about their experience with the Nigerian police. How can a security agency set up for the security of citizens be so ignorant, brutal, harassing innocent people, basically doing everything else except what they were set up for.

Here’s one more story from a Nigerian about how they police treated him:

Thread about how a lot of uneducated officers are in the Nigerian Police Force and why it got my motorcycle impounded today, monday. — El Glitterati (@tweetsbytobi) February 27, 2017

Here's a video of my bike. The only blue box in the rubble. Isn't that a pointer to the erroneous activity of the officers in charge? pic.twitter.com/CtGjZoytY6 — El Glitterati (@tweetsbytobi) February 27, 2017

#BREAKINGNEWS Lagos state to crush and recycle impounded motorcycles. I could be affected if I don't claim my bike on time. — El Glitterati (@tweetsbytobi) February 28, 2017

@tweetsbytobi Sickening to read about this & other 'avenues' our system has 'opened' for a consistent & even higher level of extortion — Teo (@ezeteofilo) February 28, 2017

@tweetsbytobi Pele man. Our system is sicker than 1) all of us know 2) all of us are willing to admit. Good you pushing through still — Teo (@ezeteofilo) February 28, 2017

*Sigh*