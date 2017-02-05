The Thread: “I hope he is safe”; Nigerians worry for 2Baba’s wellbeing

In the wake of 2bab’s cancellation of the February 6th nationwide protest, Nigerians are worried for the singer, particularly as the video he put out on Instagram does not show him in the best frame of mind.

 

Do see below:

Reactions

