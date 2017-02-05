The Thread: “I hope he is safe”; Nigerians worry for 2Baba’s wellbeing

In the wake of 2bab’s cancellation of the February 6th nationwide protest, Nigerians are worried for the singer, particularly as the video he put out on Instagram does not show him in the best frame of mind.

Do see below:

Dear Nigerians!!! Due to security concerns and public safety consideration. I hereby announce the cancellation of the planned March. A video posted by Innocent Idibia (@official2baba) on Feb 4, 2017 at 1:59pm PST

Reactions

"Tuface is a coward. Only small threat and he-" pic.twitter.com/dGaK9vr2MW — Iyalaya Anybody (@IjeomaOgud) February 5, 2017

@IjeomaOgud I'm actually extremely troubled by the way he looks in that video compared to all the others. — Titilope Sonuga (@deartitilope) February 5, 2017

@saratu @IjeomaOgud you actually hear someone say something near the end of the video. His eyes are darting the entire time. It's weird. — Titilope Sonuga (@deartitilope) February 5, 2017

@saratu @IjeomaOgud maybe I'm being a conspiracy theorist but it just seemed…Funny. But of course we are too busy raining insults to care — Titilope Sonuga (@deartitilope) February 5, 2017

@deartitilope @saratu even the language of his speech was very similar to the language the police used. Coincidence? — Iyalaya Anybody (@IjeomaOgud) February 5, 2017

Comments