We are not certain what inspired this thread but it seems Japheth Omojuwa wants to clear the air on his role in the 2015 elections that delivered the presidency to Buhari.

See below:

I had zero effect on the 2015 elections. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 15, 2017

Reactions

@Omojuwa @B_ELRUFAI make urself clear where you belong,APC,playing politics in the name as a bloggers, so many ppl don't understand u bros — nature (@nature_222) February 15, 2017

Toh.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments