The Thread: “I’m quite happy we have on our hands an environmental disaster”

More persons are speaking about the environmental disaster consuming Port Harcourt. We are yet to hear from the state governor about this.

Every cloud has a silver lining, they say. Perhaps this happening in Port Harcourt will get everyone talking about environmental issues. Not just talking, but also setting safeguards in place. Recall that it was not too long ago that a couple of cities in Nigeria ranked the worst for air pollution.

See @LadisSeak’s thoughts below:

Let me talk a little about #StopTheSoot this night! I'm quite excited this is happening to us in Nigeria BTW — The Lord is Good (@LadiiSpeaks) February 8, 2017

The environmental health and well being of P/Harcourt residents will be well taken care of after this incident #StopTheSoot — The Lord is Good (@LadiiSpeaks) February 8, 2017

Nigeria as a Nation needs to monitor it's Environment clearly & actively! I hereby call on @FMEnvng to work on this issue to #StopTheSoot — The Lord is Good (@LadiiSpeaks) February 8, 2017

