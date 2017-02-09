The Thread: “I’m quite happy we have on our hands an environmental disaster”

More persons are speaking about the environmental disaster consuming Port Harcourt. We are yet to hear from the state governor about this.
Every cloud has a silver lining, they say. Perhaps this happening in Port Harcourt will get everyone talking about environmental issues. Not just talking, but also setting safeguards in place. Recall that it was not too long ago that a couple of cities in Nigeria ranked the worst for air pollution.

See @LadisSeak’s thoughts below:

That’s for sure.

