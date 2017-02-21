The Thread: This just might be the reason you lost that job before you ever had a chance

Social media is like that pretty, new girl on the block everybody wants to befriend.

It doesn’t help that our government appears far removed from the people, so social media has become that last resort for Nigerians to vent and be heard; to effect change in a major way.

Where before Nigerians were somewhat confined to their homes and beer parlours to rant about the government’s ineffectiveness and what not, platforms such as Twitter, IG have given them access of a kind to the Federal government, because now they can tag the relevant government agencies in the rant of the moment.

If you are a jobseeker, however, do not get too carried away by the advantages of social media as a social and political tool. Your potential employers are also using it as a “judgment day” tool to ascertain if they want you on the job or not.

Do see below:

Mmmm

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading...