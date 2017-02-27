The Thread: Lagos is changing irreversibly, but that might not be a good thing

Ambode has such grand plans to give Lagos a face lift. He’s already on a drive, demolishing buildings in swamps, illegal structures etc.

But is this a good change? And how will this impact on the middle class families in Lagos.

Yaba should be really pretty. It's got this genteel colonial air to it. But, the horde….. The plague of Lagos. — T. Rankïn' (@AfroVII) February 27, 2017

@AfroVII It is beginning to gentrify again. Fascinating and horrific to watch at the same time. So maybe you'll get your pretty Yaba again. — Bankole Oluwafemi (@MrBankole) February 27, 2017

@MrBankole Nothing horrifying about it. Not everywhere should look like Idumota. We need to preserve some history 😪 — T. Rankïn' (@AfroVII) February 27, 2017

