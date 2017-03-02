The Thread: Is it too late for Nigeria to save itself from corruption?

Nigeria will never exhaust the topic of corruption. How we became so corrupt? Who introduced us to corruption? How, if ever, we can dig ourselves out of the grave?

When I write about the failures of the government, I see "intellectuals" coming to me with a fist – that's how big they've compromised. — Jeff Okoroafor (@JeffOkoroafor) March 2, 2017

The Naira is gradually sliding back to the level it was before, taking a knock from the dollar, are you surprised? Am not!#RedefineNigeria — Jeff Okoroafor (@JeffOkoroafor) March 2, 2017

Virtually all sectors of the government as I speak, are almost non-existent. They are just there, all of them. #RedefineNigeria — Jeff Okoroafor (@JeffOkoroafor) March 2, 2017

Nigeria is a nation of very strong, powerful individuals but very weak and very fragile institutions – that's why we are a lawless society. — Jeff Okoroafor (@JeffOkoroafor) March 2, 2017

When all you have in a very broken society is WEAK INSTITUTIONS, then impunity takes the front seat – anything goes! #RedefineNigeria — Jeff Okoroafor (@JeffOkoroafor) March 2, 2017

We cannot have thousands of very weak institutions & expect laws to be obeyed & justice given. Strong Institution is key #corruptiondialogue — Jeff Okoroafor (@JeffOkoroafor) March 2, 2017

To rid Nigeria of lawlessness, impunity, and corruption, strong Institution is fundamental. #CorruptionDialogue #RedefineNigeria — Jeff Okoroafor (@JeffOkoroafor) March 2, 2017

I doubt if there's a nation on the surface of this Earth that can achieve its vision with a weak & fragile institutions. #CorruptionDialogue — Jeff Okoroafor (@JeffOkoroafor) March 2, 2017

Part of the reasons we've not been able to match up with other successful nations is because of our weak institutions. #CorruptionDialogue — Jeff Okoroafor (@JeffOkoroafor) March 2, 2017

We all saw how one man SINGLEHANDEDLY ordered d arrest &release of Audu Maikori – strong institution didn't play a role coz it doesn't exist — Jeff Okoroafor (@JeffOkoroafor) March 2, 2017

In Nigeria, strong men and women are above the law – this will continue to be until strong institutions takes over. #CorruptionDialogue — Jeff Okoroafor (@JeffOkoroafor) March 2, 2017

The consequences of a weak and fragile institutions are huge – ethnicity, religion and other sentiments trumps. #CorruptionDialogue — Jeff Okoroafor (@JeffOkoroafor) March 2, 2017

#Habiba is still a captive in an Emir's Palace because a STRONG MAN ordered a constituted authority to stand down. #CorruptionDialogue — Jeff Okoroafor (@JeffOkoroafor) March 2, 2017

If Nigeria is a country with strong institutions, #Habiba would be home with her parents today and people would be punished for their crime. — Jeff Okoroafor (@JeffOkoroafor) March 2, 2017

Weak institutions give rise to a sustained corrupt practices – this is the state we are in today. #CorruptionDialogue #RedefineNigeria — Jeff Okoroafor (@JeffOkoroafor) March 2, 2017

To fight corruption to a halt, we must begin to build strong, very reliable institutions, and not strong men. #CorruptionDialogue — Jeff Okoroafor (@JeffOkoroafor) March 2, 2017

