The Thread: This latest kidnapping story from Abuja will send chills down your spine

1. I will share a horrific experience that I went through right in the heart of Abuja today. #Abujakidnappings @PoliceNG — Mustapha (@mustafaramalan) February 21, 2017

12. Here he threatened to "put me in their car boot". I reacted, he hit the phone of my hand & it turned physical. #Abujakidnappings pic.twitter.com/MRbeflZ7uA — Mustapha (@mustafaramalan) February 21, 2017

13. The police man panicked & began to query his own accomplice. At this point I really became suspicious of these people. #Abujakidnappings — Mustapha (@mustafaramalan) February 21, 2017

14. I was angry, I resisted & braced for a duel with this psycho who seemed to me not only dangerous but a bigot. #Abujakidnappings — Mustapha (@mustafaramalan) February 21, 2017

15. To my shock, he went into his car, carried a bottle & attacked me. I dodged but got slightly hit for my troubles 😮. #Abujakidnappings — Mustapha (@mustafaramalan) February 21, 2017

And may the real policemen do their jobs

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments