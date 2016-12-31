The Thread: Lessons from 2016

2016 will be coming to an end in a few hours and it feels so good.
It’s common to see people tell what they learnt and also make resolutions for the New Year; things they want to start or stop doing.
Tweeps have started telling what they learnt in 2016 and want others to leave behind this year.
@ToluOgunlesi tells you to keep your private affairs off social media.
If there's one lesson from 2016, it's that you should keep your personal affairs off Twitter. Seriously.
— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) December 31, 2016
Don't come to Twitter to try and show us how much of a loving couple you are. And don't come here to sub or fight your partners or exes.
— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) December 31, 2016
As much as is possible – all that personal stuff – details abt your family, where you live,who you currently in love with – keep it off here
— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) December 31, 2016
@AyoSogunro says some people like playing the victim card after misbehaving.
My 2016 lesson: Some people will offend you deeply and still see themselves as victims when you cut them from your life. Don't feel guilty.
— AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) December 31, 2016
@FoluShaw wants singer Simi to stop begging from her colleagues.
This makes you look pathetic sha.
Leave it in 2016. https://t.co/UC8SRBK7Kk
— Renzel (@FoluShaw) December 31, 2016