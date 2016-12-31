The Thread: Lessons from 2016

2016 will be coming to an end in a few hours and it feels so good.

It’s common to see people tell what they learnt and also make resolutions for the New Year; things they want to start or stop doing.

Tweeps have started telling what they learnt in 2016 and want others to leave behind this year.

@ToluOgunlesi tells you to keep your private affairs off social media.

If there's one lesson from 2016, it's that you should keep your personal affairs off Twitter. Seriously. — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) December 31, 2016

Don't come to Twitter to try and show us how much of a loving couple you are. And don't come here to sub or fight your partners or exes. — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) December 31, 2016

As much as is possible – all that personal stuff – details abt your family, where you live,who you currently in love with – keep it off here — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) December 31, 2016

@AyoSogunro says some people like playing the victim card after misbehaving.

My 2016 lesson: Some people will offend you deeply and still see themselves as victims when you cut them from your life. Don't feel guilty. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) December 31, 2016

@FoluShaw wants singer Simi to stop begging from her colleagues.

This makes you look pathetic sha. Leave it in 2016. https://t.co/UC8SRBK7Kk — Renzel (@FoluShaw) December 31, 2016

