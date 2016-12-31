The Thread: Lessons from 2016

2016 will be coming to an end in a few hours and it feels so good.

It’s common to see people tell what they learnt and also make resolutions for the New Year; things they want to start or stop doing.

Tweeps have started telling what they learnt in 2016 and want others to leave behind this year.

@ToluOgunlesi tells you to keep your private affairs off social media.

@AyoSogunro says some people like playing the victim card after misbehaving.

@FoluShaw wants singer Simi to stop begging from her colleagues.

