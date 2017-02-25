The Thread: Let’s not lie to ourselves, Osinbajo really has done better than Buhari

Speaker and poet, Juliet Kego would like some Nigerians to quit party politicking, when they attribute Acting President Osinbajo’s recorded successes during Buhari’s absence as belonging to both.

She exposes the hypocrisy in that statement and delineates clearly what Osinbajo has done versus what Buhari hasn’t.

Do see below:

AP PYO does well & he's praised for HIS unifying/proactive leadership style – "No, it's a joint ticket, he's succeeding with PMB's backing" — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) February 25, 2017

Ask for PYO to reshuffle cabinet -"No he can't do that, it's PMB's decision to decide. How can he take over and sack those his boss picked"🙄 https://t.co/YD7HrfOXia — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) February 25, 2017

A reminder -PMB travelled on Jan 19, citing a 10-Day leave, as 'part of his annual vacation'. Today's Feb 25. When'll cabinet be reshuffled? — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) February 25, 2017

Well said.