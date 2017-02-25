The Thread: Let’s not lie to ourselves, Osinbajo really has done better than Buhari

VP Osinbajo receiving cheers from the women of Aba after interacting with local MSMEs (Micro Small & Medium Enterprises) in effort to remove official bottlenecks in their way

Speaker and poet, Juliet Kego would like some Nigerians to quit party politicking, when they attribute Acting President Osinbajo’s recorded successes during Buhari’s absence as belonging to both.

She exposes the hypocrisy in that statement and delineates clearly what Osinbajo has done versus what Buhari hasn’t.

Ag President @ProfOsinbajo highly cheered by the women of Bayelsa for the FG’s Niger Delta dialogue today 10/2/17

Ag President Osinbajo speaks to the people of Rivers State on peace during his visit for the FG’s Niger Delta dialogue shortly before departing to Owerri, Imo State today to continue the cause, 14th Feb 2017.

