The Thread: It’s only a matter of time before the DSS comes for you

What is the DSS up to exactly? The other day it was Apostle Suleman they attempted to kidnap in the middle of the night. When that did not succeed, the man of God was extended an invitation by the DSS. As if he knew what might happen if he took that trip alone, he went there in company of Fayose.

Audu Maikori was the next person on their hit list. Hell was raised on Twitter NG, Oby Ezekwesili put some calls through and now he has been returned to us, and all charges against him have been dropped.

Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi in now within the clutches of the DSS. And up until two hours ago, no one knew what had become of him. Twitter has been eerily silent about this (Demola Olarewaju and a few others sounded an alarm, but it did not quite pick up steam), perhaps because he is not as popular as the two before him.

Do see below the frantic requests of his wife and son:

Today is Day 7 I haven't seen my husband. I need to see him,I'm no longer sure if he's alive. This is supposed to be democracy-Mrs Gbadamosi pic.twitter.com/4Hc0VeoocE — Ms Maureen Kabrik (@MKabrik) February 28, 2017

Hey guys, unfortunately, DSS have arrested and detained my dad w no charge for 7 days. His lawyers and my mum haven't been able to see him https://t.co/NqBdrWpLit — yung weird 🌺 (@DJfeMo_) February 28, 2017

8 days ago armed officers went 2 our estate & tried 2 force their way in to arrest him. They were not granted entry bc they had no warrant. — yung weird 🌺 (@DJfeMo_) February 28, 2017

DSS then invited him to the office in Shangisha where they turned his lawyers & wife around and proceeded to take him to Abuja immediately. pic.twitter.com/OzZslr3d09 — yung weird 🌺 (@DJfeMo_) February 28, 2017

Since that day my mum or his lawyers have not been able to see him or speak to him. We are extremely worried and fear for his life. — yung weird 🌺 (@DJfeMo_) February 28, 2017

If you can do absolutely anything about this, even just a small tweet or a phone call, please do. What DSS are doing is illegal. — yung weird 🌺 (@DJfeMo_) February 28, 2017

In Nigeria you're allowed to detain someone for up to two days with no charge. Anything over that without charging is illegal. — yung weird 🌺 (@DJfeMo_) February 28, 2017

+234902 663 7358. That's the number of the man that arrested my father. Pls help ask that my family and our attorneys can see my dad. — yung weird 🌺 (@DJfeMo_) March 1, 2017

+2348132222105 – 9. This is the official number for the DSS, please help my family call and voice your concerns. They won't tell us anything — yung weird 🌺 (@DJfeMo_) March 1, 2017

Ask them what we are all thinking. Why did they arrest him? Is he alive? Are they going to charge him? What will they charge with? — yung weird 🌺 (@DJfeMo_) March 1, 2017

If he's alive, can his wife and attorneys speak to him? Why is he being kept like a murderer? Is Nigeria now a dictatorship? — yung weird 🌺 (@DJfeMo_) March 1, 2017

We wonder.

UPDATE:

The power of social media

GUYS IT WORKED OO — yung weird 🌺 (@DJfeMo_) March 1, 2017

My mum has finally seen my Dad, so at least we know he's alive. #FreeBOGNow — yung weird 🌺 (@DJfeMo_) March 1, 2017

Good.

The next thing is to ask for his freedom.

We are not in North Korea. #FreeBOGNow https://t.co/wFBzdBAYAw — Ebube D Statesman (@akaebube) March 1, 2017

President Of Nigeria: Free Babatunde Gbadamosi From Illegal Arrest Without Charges For Criticising Bu… https://t.co/1wYJ23xG61 via @Change — AuduMaikori (@Audu) March 1, 2017

Oya, DSS, free the guy. Now.