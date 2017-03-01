The Thread: It’s only a matter of time before the DSS comes for you

What is the DSS up to exactly? The other day it was Apostle Suleman they attempted to kidnap in the middle of the night. When that did not succeed, the man of God was extended an invitation by the DSS. As if he knew what might happen if he took that trip alone, he went there in company of Fayose.
Audu Maikori was the next person on their hit list. Hell was raised on Twitter NG, Oby Ezekwesili put some calls through and now he has been returned to us, and all charges against him have been dropped.

Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi in now within the clutches of the DSS. And up until two hours ago, no one knew what had become of him. Twitter has been eerily silent about this (Demola Olarewaju and a few others sounded an alarm, but it did not quite pick up steam), perhaps because he is not as popular as the two before him.

Do see below the frantic requests of his wife and son:

We wonder.

UPDATE:

The power of social media

Oya, DSS, free the guy. Now.

