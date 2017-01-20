More

The Thread: Melania Trump- from Slovenia to The White House

Melania Trump is officially FLOTUS, a position she probably never imagined in her entire life. Model? Yes. Married to a very wealthy man? Yes, of course. But FLOTUS? How on earth?

Yet here she stands: the most powerful woman in the world right now. No wonder her native Slovania was celebrating earlier today.

Do see below Twitter’s thoughts.

 

America, the greatest country in the world, no doubt.

