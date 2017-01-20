The Thread: Melania Trump- from Slovenia to The White House

Melania Trump is officially FLOTUS, a position she probably never imagined in her entire life. Model? Yes. Married to a very wealthy man? Yes, of course. But FLOTUS? How on earth?

Yet here she stands: the most powerful woman in the world right now. No wonder her native Slovania was celebrating earlier today.

Do see below Twitter’s thoughts.

Melania giving Michelle her speech back pic.twitter.com/p5vSekmoGs — I Follow Back  (@Tweets_2Dope) January 20, 2017

Michelle: Where the hell is Barack I'm ready to go! Melania: Where the hell is Barack I'm ready to go! pic.twitter.com/wJVEOrAAa1 — Cutthroat nigga (@LordeCali) January 20, 2017

Michelle: Hi how are you?

Melania: Hi how are you?

Michelle: Welcome to the White House

Melania: Welcome to the White House pic.twitter.com/nTeu5zwCKv — Donald J. Trump (@reaIDonaldTrunp) January 20, 2017

I can't drag Melania. She's just a sugar baby stuck in a prenup. She didn't ask for this mess!!! — The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) January 20, 2017

@SouthernHomo and looking STUNNING doing it — Negligence Per Gay (@QuidProGay) January 20, 2017

Weirdly find myself wondering over and over what Melania Trump's internal monologue is like. — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 20, 2017

@chrislhayes I imagine it just sounds like clinking glassware — Erin Fenner (@erinfenner) January 20, 2017

I'm here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future. #Inauguration — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2017

In case anyone is wondering, THIS is what strength looks like. #Inauguration #HillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/VjWkjXLw9C — Clau González (@ScienceClau) January 20, 2017

President Donald Trump has Hillary Clinton stand as the room gives her a standing ovation. A show of bipartisan unity. #Inauguration — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) January 20, 2017

America, the greatest country in the world, no doubt.

