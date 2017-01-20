The Thread: Melania Trump- from Slovenia to The White House

Melania Trump is officially FLOTUS, a position she probably never imagined in her entire life. Model? Yes. Married to a very wealthy man? Yes, of course. But FLOTUS? How on earth?
Yet here she stands: the most powerful woman in the world right now. No wonder her native Slovania was celebrating earlier today.
Do see below Twitter’s thoughts.
Melania giving Michelle her speech back pic.twitter.com/p5vSekmoGs
— I Follow Back (@Tweets_2Dope) January 20, 2017
Michelle: Where the hell is Barack I'm ready to go!
Melania: Where the hell is Barack I'm ready to go! pic.twitter.com/wJVEOrAAa1
— Cutthroat nigga (@LordeCali) January 20, 2017
Michelle: Hi how are you?
Melania: Hi how are you?
Michelle: Welcome to the White House
Melania: Welcome to the White House pic.twitter.com/nTeu5zwCKv
— Donald J. Trump (@reaIDonaldTrunp) January 20, 2017
I can't drag Melania. She's just a sugar baby stuck in a prenup. She didn't ask for this mess!!!
— The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) January 20, 2017
@SouthernHomo and looking STUNNING doing it
— Negligence Per Gay (@QuidProGay) January 20, 2017
Weirdly find myself wondering over and over what Melania Trump's internal monologue is like.
— Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 20, 2017
@chrislhayes I imagine it just sounds like clinking glassware
— Erin Fenner (@erinfenner) January 20, 2017
I'm here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future. #Inauguration
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2017
In case anyone is wondering, THIS is what strength looks like. #Inauguration #HillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/VjWkjXLw9C
— Clau González (@ScienceClau) January 20, 2017
President Donald Trump has Hillary Clinton stand as the room gives her a standing ovation. A show of bipartisan unity. #Inauguration
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) January 20, 2017
America, the greatest country in the world, no doubt.