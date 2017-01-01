The Thread: Men are Scum, like the#YorubaDemon Moniker, is slowly becoming a thing of pride

You probably might have heard the phrase ‘men are scum’ a couple times.

This phrase which started as an attempt to shame and spite men has now become a bragging right for many.

'Men are scum' and the hurricane of Twitter threads it spawned may hav had the unintended side effect of making men more inclined to be scum — Justin Irabor (@TheVunderkind) December 30, 2016

Cos you're here doing bad things and afraid of being found out. Log on to Twitter and you find that apparently EVERYONE does these things. — Justin Irabor (@TheVunderkind) December 30, 2016

Your egregious traits find solace in the gregariousness of scumhood (Pardon the coinage) and you muzzle your whimpering conscience. — Justin Irabor (@TheVunderkind) December 30, 2016

'Everybody does it': one of the oldest, laziest and most convenient excuses for doing a bad thing, reified by 'men are scum' expositions. — Justin Irabor (@TheVunderkind) December 30, 2016

'Men are scum' is so playful as to be dismissed. There is no shame for any man outed as scum. It's the 'Yoruba Demon' phenomenon all over. — Justin Irabor (@TheVunderkind) December 30, 2016

What started as a feeble attempt to shame a certain set of people for 'reprehensible' behaviors began to sound like praise. Bragging rights. — Justin Irabor (@TheVunderkind) December 30, 2016

It's possible, or at least not far-fetched, that there are men, right now, who wish, on some level to be 'cool' enough to be considered scum — Justin Irabor (@TheVunderkind) December 30, 2016

