The Thread: MI attacks Pulse writer, defends 2Baba

Everybody has an opinion these days, and really that’s okay. That’s what the human brain is for- to think and generate opinions on different matters. So it really is not out of place that Pulse ng. writer, Ayobami O. Tayo wrote down what he thinks about 2Baba’s February 5th protest (See details below)

official2babaFIRST MASSIVE NATIONWIDE PROTESTS ON THE 5TH OF FEBRUARY, 2017

- Advertisement -

A call for good governance.
A call for urgent explanation into the reckless economic downturn nationwide.
A call for nationwide protests as we say No to the Executive, No to legislatures, No to judiciary… You have all failed us.
We the people are tired. We can no longer continue with all of you. All your excuses and mistakes are not funny. We do not wish to continue with a system and government that is not working but afflicting the people. We the people of this country not living under the privileges of government allowances and remuneration have now accepted to take the bull by the horn to come out and protest this obnoxious and baseless policies and excuses of the government of the day.

Where are the recovered looted funds?
Why do we still have the executive arms and legislatures still enjoying their salaries and allowances while we hear there’s no money to pay workers?
Why do we still see ceaseless power failures with no explanation and hope of getting out of it unlike before?
Why do we keep seeing peace talks in Niger Delta, fulani heardsmen and ipob without any solutions being reached, while the strategies keeps aggravating the people involved as political leaders stage forums to extort funds in the name of addressing their subjects?
Why did we have petrol price rise to 145 for the sake of global oil price crash and removal of subsidy but such price is still being maintained despite significant re-awakening of the oil price from $30/barrel to $56/barrel?
Who is to be held accountable for the sudden and continuous hike in price of commodities in the market, where for the first time in history, Nigeria is suddenly selling kerosene at 400 naira per litre as against 50 naira per litre, diesel at 300 naira per litre as against 100 naira per litre and petrol from 87 naira to 145 naira? Yet maintaining the same systems, environment and maybe a lesser money spending government.

There’s need for Nigerians to rise against what is happening in this country having waited patiently for the legislatures that were elected to represent the people all to no avail.

However, some paragraphs in Abayomi’s write up rankled:

Exhibit A

 “First of all, shout out to 2face Idibia’s ghost writer because we all know the famous singer did not write that long letter. 2face knows how to write songs but I am not sure he knows how to pen open letters.”

Exhibit B

“2face Idibia is a remarkable human being and a great singer. He has done a lot for the promotion of peace during election periods. With all he has done, he shouldn’t dabble into snapshot movements for cool points.”

MI did not take the criticism of 2Baba lightly and lashed out at Abayomi.

Do see below:

Gbam!

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Opinion: The 8th National Assembly is not entirely useless

PROFILE: Why we love to hate Yemi Alade

The Thread: “I received 18 slaps and got a spine shift” | @rosanwo tells his story of surviving years of domestic violence

The Nigerian Paralympic Team presented with the YNaija Person of the Year 2016 award

The Thread: Abuja residents be warned, carjackers on the loose

Opinion: Brymo and the attitude of the contemporary Nigerian musician

Today’s Noisemakers: Boko Haram, Buruji Kashamu, Apostle Suleman and others

Opinion: Donald Trump’s Mexican wall is a metaphor for Nigeria

Farooq Kperogi: Presidential lying in defense of corrupt “Executhieves”

Loading...