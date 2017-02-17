The Thread: MI Abaga and other Nigerians cry out for the FG to #FreeAudu

Since Audu Maikori, Chocolate City Group boss and native of Southern Kaduna took on the job of letting Nigerians know the extent to which Southern Kaduna had become a killing field, controversy stirred. He was accused of instigating hate and spreading falsehood and using fake pictures to buttress his messages.

It turned out that one of the stories he had told about some students being slaughtered on their way to school was false. When he investigated and found it so, he apologised to Nigerians.

Evidently, the apology didn’t take, as Audu Maikori might be spending the weekend in detention.

MI is speaking against this use of force to intimidate civilians. He urges all Nigerians to cry out to the relevant authorities to #FreeAudu. In defence of democracy and freedom of speech.

