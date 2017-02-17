The Thread: MI Abaga and other Nigerians cry out for the FG to #FreeAudu

Since Audu Maikori, Chocolate City Group boss and native of Southern Kaduna took on the job of letting Nigerians know the extent to which Southern Kaduna had become a killing field, controversy stirred. He was accused of instigating hate and spreading falsehood and using fake pictures to buttress his messages.

It turned out that one of the stories he had told about some students being slaughtered on their way to school was false. When he investigated and found it so, he apologised to Nigerians.

Evidently, the apology didn’t take, as Audu Maikori might be spending the weekend in detention.

MI is speaking against this use of force to intimidate civilians. He urges all Nigerians to cry out to the relevant authorities to #FreeAudu. In defence of democracy and freedom of speech.

Our civil rights must not be encroached!! @audu has been detained in Abuja right now.. #freeAudu @bellanaija @lindaikeji — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) February 17, 2017

Audu did not instigate hate..civil rights do give you the liberty to lie (like the instigation lie you are telling) unless you r under oath https://t.co/Pf35xYksDs — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) February 17, 2017

Everywhere you turn to, the Nigerian political elite is doing everything possible to silence the citizen. — Yomi | #OGPNigeria (@akintonmide) February 17, 2017

Murderers go on rampage to kill over 800 people, nothing is done about it but those who speak up are being bullied into silence. — Yomi | #OGPNigeria (@akintonmide) February 17, 2017

Today @Audu is picked up, tomorrow it could be you! Speak up against tyranny & oppression. Our democracy (what is left) is falling apart — Yomi | #OGPNigeria (@akintonmide) February 17, 2017

To God this current administration is becoming really scary. Next thing, codedly pick up people and kill them. — BABY ELEPHANT (@YvonnEledje) February 17, 2017

Has it not reached time for every common man to march to Abuja and drag out all these wicked people. How many nigerians can they stop? — BABY ELEPHANT (@YvonnEledje) February 17, 2017

