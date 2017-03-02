The Thread: Much ado about questions by customer care personnel

Twitter is threads and threads are Twitter. At least that’s what this tweep (@Sasen_Aro) thought about Twitter’s utility when she used the medium to pour out her heart about some of the ‘irrelevant’ questions asked by customer service personnel.

Do see her query below:

Called MTN customer care just now. The man asked for my name, I told him.

Next question

"Miss or Mrs?"

I asked, "is that relevant?"

Silence. — Ex-Nigerian (@Sasen_Aro) February 28, 2017

Reactions

Storm in a teacup?

@Sasen_Aro answering the question would have been a lot shorter and less stressful than this mumu thread pic.twitter.com/V1yyRMldP8 — GodKing Ifeanyi (@BATTLETIDE) February 28, 2017

Any small thing thread pic.twitter.com/nbgWU1CvA4 — The Public Holidy (@HenRay_DS) February 28, 2017

Toh