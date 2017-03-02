The Thread: Much ado about questions by customer care personnel

Twitter is threads and threads are Twitter. At least that’s what this tweep (@Sasen_Aro) thought about Twitter’s utility when she used the medium to pour out her heart about some of the ‘irrelevant’ questions asked by customer service personnel.
Do see her query below:
Called MTN customer care just now. The man asked for my name, I told him.
Next question
"Miss or Mrs?"
I asked, "is that relevant?"
Silence.
— Ex-Nigerian (@Sasen_Aro) February 28, 2017
Reactions
Storm in a teacup?
@Sasen_Aro answering the question would have been a lot shorter and less stressful than this mumu thread pic.twitter.com/V1yyRMldP8
— GodKing Ifeanyi (@BATTLETIDE) February 28, 2017
@Sasen_Aro i mean, you literally only had to say "Miss" tho…. pic.twitter.com/58MxgvWqTD
— Ňox. (@Azv_ka) February 28, 2017
Any small thing thread pic.twitter.com/nbgWU1CvA4
— The Public Holidy (@HenRay_DS) February 28, 2017
Toh
Follow @ynaija on Twitter