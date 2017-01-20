The Thread: As a new American presidency dawns, the worlds says its final goodbyes to the Obama administration

It’s almost upon us: Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president of America. A segment of America is in a panic, while the other half cannot wait. But before power changes hands, tributes are pouring in on Twitter to Barack Obama, the President everybody will miss.

Swapping Barack Obama for Donald Trump reminds me of the summer we sold Andy Johnson and ended up with Jamie Scowcroft. — HLTCO (@HLTCO) January 20, 2017

Barack Obama Inaugural Concert Attendance: 400k

NYC Inauguration eve protest Attendance: 25k

Donald Trump Inaugural Concert Attendance: 10k — Brasilmagic (@Brasilmagic) January 20, 2017

I feel like I'm losing a close family member. Thank you for being a hero and an inspiration Barack Obama. It's been an honor. — Same For Barbara (@sawngbyrd28) January 20, 2017

I'm proud to say I got to live on planet Earth while Barack Obama was President. #ThankYouObama pic.twitter.com/SZUTUm8UVF — Chris Rocky (@chrisrockyoz) January 20, 2017

2008. 2012. 2016. Barack Obama has been my president since I was in 3rd grade. I say this with all the gratitude in my heart: Thanks Obama ❤ pic.twitter.com/JrtOOKXQ0L — Mariana (@marianaboully) January 20, 2017

Barack Obama need to do the mannequin challenge and stay right the hell where he at for 4 more years!!! — Presidential Te'🎤🏀 (@OfficiallyTe) January 20, 2017

It's Thursday night, January 19th 2017, and Barack Obama is the president of the United States of America. My president is black. — Summer Brennan (@summerbrennan) January 19, 2017

Outgoing. And outstanding. Thank you President Barack Obama for being an example and leading with such style and emotional intelligence. Your place in history is solidified. Wishing you and your family a lifetime of health, happiness and fulfillment. #FarewellObama A photo posted by Caletha Crawford (@caletha_style) on Jan 20, 2017 at 6:02am PST

The way Barack Obama and his team did for peace across the globe, is truly appreciable, Well Done Obama@BarackObama @POTUS pic.twitter.com/eNkkp4VFSD — Samar Abbas (@Samarjournalist) January 20, 2017

Today marks a beginning of yet another journey! God bless U& Ur family President Barack Obama. Ur #Legacy will forever remain in my heart❤️ pic.twitter.com/WECx6RCycz — Nkechi Ajaeroh (@HonestlyKechi) January 20, 2017

Incoming President's approval rating 40%. Outgoing President at 60 percent. That's quite a tribute to Barack Obama. — Lawrence Martin (@LMartinOttawa) January 20, 2017

Today is the day to dedicate Ain't No Other Man by Christina Aguilera to Barack Obama. — lil t😛 (@trxy_b) January 20, 2017

Barack Obama has been our President. Good for you, you finally have a real President – Donald Trump.

-unam ikot https://t.co/Hnl5Ph6s6P — ❂ Yübbîę Umoh ❂ (@Yubbie007) January 20, 2017

Thank you @POTUS Barack Obama for being a strong 💪🏾 "BLACK" man in a "White" house #salute #44 #HNIC #8greatYears — Endandgered Species (@MdotSImoN) January 20, 2017

Nobody else like you, Sir.

