Opinion

The Thread: As a new American presidency dawns, the worlds says its final goodbyes to the Obama administration

It’s almost upon us: Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president of America. A segment of America is in a panic, while the other half cannot wait. But before power changes hands, tributes are pouring in on Twitter to Barack Obama, the President everybody will miss.

Nobody else like you, Sir.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

The Thread: Trump’s inaugural concert keeps the crowds away

The Thread: A tribute to President Obama from Blackish teen actress, Yara Shahidi

The YNaija Cover this morning – the 20th of January

The Thread: The press will not stop demanding for good governance

7 things to expect from Donald Trump’s inauguration tomorrow

The Thread: Adama Barrow, president of The Gambia

The YNaija Cover this evening – the 19th of January

The Thread: “We really played ourselves with Buhari” | Feeling the pulse of the Nigerian people about their president

Ezinne Ukoha: The Obamas | The last time is always the best (especially when in good company)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.