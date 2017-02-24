The Thread: Nigeria only has herself to blame for South Africa’s xenophobic violence

The ongoing xenophobic attacks in South Africa against Nigerians, Zimbabweans and persons from other African countries is giving Nigerians cause to ponder on a number of matters. Some think that South Africa is to blame for all her failures and taking it out on Nigerians and other Africans is simply a form of escapism.

@andyRoidO begs to differ. He has laid the blame squarely at the foot of Nigeria, every one from the founding fathers to every single living Nigerian today has a cut of this blame pie.

I don't blame the South Africans. I blame those powerful Nigerians whose actions/inactions over decades led my people there. — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) February 24, 2017

I blame every Nigerian Govt since independence for running this country into the ground. If not for them, our people wouldn't be going there — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) February 24, 2017

If we had grown to our full potential, maybe we would not be killing our fellow blacks for looking for a better life here. — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) February 24, 2017

I blame Nigerians as a whole for not figuring out how to stay together OR separate. We inherited a multiethnic mess and made it worse. — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) February 24, 2017

I blame Azikiwe, Kaunda & Nkrumah for shoving Pan-Africanism down our throats. SAns & Ghanaians show me daily I am not their brother. — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) February 24, 2017

I blame every Naija ruler who spent money fighting Apartheid, because "Pan-Africanism". I blame them for not getting value for money. — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) February 24, 2017

Our rulers spent decades using our commonwealth to play Father Christmas for every black nation with a Struggle. Today we are unwelcome Scum — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) February 24, 2017

They told us Mbeki kept a big photo of Murtala in his office in honour of his efforts in the struggle. Today SAns ask "what did Nigeria do?" — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) February 24, 2017

I blame my social studies teacher for teaching us to sing "Nkosi Sikelel' 'iAfrika" with fists up. — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) February 24, 2017

I blame every Nigerian school and home that took in & trained South African & Namibian kids. That money could've been spent here. — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) February 24, 2017

Can't blame SAns for forgetting. Bible says Egypt forgot Joseph. But some of us will not forget today. — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) February 24, 2017

A new crop of Nigerian leaders is coming. We will fix our mess, & we won't forget those who murdered us when we were down. — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) February 24, 2017

We won't be Father Christmas like our fathers. Go well and stay well. — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) February 24, 2017

