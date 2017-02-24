The Thread: Nigeria only has herself to blame for South Africa’s xenophobic violence

The ongoing xenophobic attacks in South Africa against Nigerians, Zimbabweans and persons from other African countries is giving Nigerians cause to ponder on a number of matters. Some think that South Africa is to blame for all her failures and taking it out on Nigerians and other Africans is simply a form of escapism.

@andyRoidO begs to differ. He has laid the blame squarely at the foot of Nigeria, every one from the founding fathers to every single living Nigerian today has a cut of this blame pie.

Do see below:

*Sigh*

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Thread: South Africans are to blame for their own problems |#Xenophobia

The YNaija Ranking: ROK TV lands in the top 5 on this month’s Top 25 TV Station Ranking

The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

Loading...
Loading...