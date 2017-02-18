The Thread: “Nigeria – a country where we arrested a man for naming his dog ‘Buhari’ and freed those who beheaded a woman” |

It’s Saturday afternoon, and the predominant topic on Twitter  NG has been Audu Maikori’s arrest. Word about his arrest came through Twittervine last night, and it’s been trending since.

With flammable subjects such as this one, it’s no surprise that Twitter Nigeria is divided over El Rufai’s move to teach Audu Maikori a lesson about the governor’s policy of consequence. Yesterday night, the Kogi governor’s media aide, Gbenga Olorunpomi tweeted that Audu was reaping what he had sowed.

Here’s Ayo Sogunro explaining the detriment of El Rufai’s action and exposing the hypocrisy in government.

