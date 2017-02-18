The Thread: “Nigeria – a country where we arrested a man for naming his dog ‘Buhari’ and freed those who beheaded a woman”

It’s Saturday afternoon, and the predominant topic on Twitter NG has been Audu Maikori’s arrest. Word about his arrest came through Twittervine last night, and it’s been trending since.

With flammable subjects such as this one, it’s no surprise that Twitter Nigeria is divided over El Rufai’s move to teach Audu Maikori a lesson about the governor’s policy of consequence. Yesterday night, the Kogi governor’s media aide, Gbenga Olorunpomi tweeted that Audu was reaping what he had sowed.

Here’s Ayo Sogunro explaining the detriment of El Rufai’s action and exposing the hypocrisy in government.

Do see below:

"100s 'mistakenly' killed by Air Force"

Buharists: Mistakes happen. "Audu promotes a mistaken story"

Buharists: He deserves an arrest! — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) February 17, 2017

There can be no peace without justice. Pray for Nigeria if you like, but when you approve govt misbehaviour, you've approved more conflict. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) February 18, 2017

El-Rufai spread news of GEJ's sniper list, secret army, etc. APC was upset when DSS picked him. Now, they're in power doing same. Change? — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) February 18, 2017

There is no (just) law that criminalises mistaken statements. Anyone can open mouth and criticise govt based on assumptions. It's a right. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) February 18, 2017

When citizens attack got based on mistaken assumptions. A good govt simply shows the facts to the public and allow the people to judge. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) February 18, 2017

When a govt fails accountability–and information becomes privileged, then expect people to make assumptions. Tackle govt, not the people. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) February 18, 2017

It is dictatorial to deploy state resources to harass people who are trying to stand up to govt: no matter how mistaken these people are. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) February 18, 2017

Nigeria: A country where people can be arrested for the POTENTIAL to incite others; but rewarded and paid after causing ACTUAL violence. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) February 18, 2017

This is the country where we arrested a man for naming his dog "Buhari" because "incite violence", but we freed those who beheaded a woman. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) February 18, 2017

This is the country where we paid militants from the national budget but we arrested Kanu because he was inciting others to be rebellious. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) February 18, 2017

This is the country where a state negotiated payments with rampaging herdsmen but banned a hitherto non-violent group in the same state. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) February 18, 2017

It seems then that "might is right" and the way to bring our govt to the negotiation table is through acts of violence. This is unfortunate. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) February 18, 2017

Please let's not be silly in 2017. Let us arrest the violent ones, not those who we argue are "inciting". Punish the acts, not the maybes. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) February 18, 2017

That’s all.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments