The Thread: Nigerian CEOs, allow employees to speak up

Today’s conversation on Twitter revolved around two subjects: Cheating and bad business practices adopted by Nigerian CEOs.
Here’s @Vunderkind with some context.
Do see below:
Before this devolves and we lose the plot, note that this is an ever-evolving conversation. Let's get the basics straight for context:
— mogwai. (@TheVunderkind) February 16, 2017
It might be dissonant and incoherent, but they're speaking. I am here to give dispassionate context where I can find it.
— mogwai. (@TheVunderkind) February 16, 2017
A few thoughts.
— mogwai. (@TheVunderkind) February 16, 2017
It is not a question of the size of the initial spark, but the sheer combustibility of the subject material.
— mogwai. (@TheVunderkind) February 16, 2017
Really praying that as a grow in career and money that I have empathy for other people who didn't have the opportunities
— Binju Shinjitsu (@UPNEPA) February 16, 2017
Not surprised that suffer head people are saying you must suffer and that's the only way to learn. Okay o. Una go dey alright
— Binju Shinjitsu (@UPNEPA) February 16, 2017
Best Internship system – Igbo Apprenticeship.
All the elements are
1. Fixed Term
2. Clear Career Goal
3. Basic needs met
4. Work & Learn
— Tunde Leye (@tundeleye) February 16, 2017
It's exciting as we evolve as an ecosystem. Employees are now demanding good working environment and employers are demanding competency.
— Kayode Muyibi (@kazey) February 16, 2017
Not every time "founder worship". Sometimes let the voices of the people toiling under these founders be heard independently.
— Celestine (@celestocalculus) February 16, 2017
Oga tech/startup CEO, the other day you were bashing Buhari. Today was our day. Make we chop am like that.
— Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) February 16, 2017
