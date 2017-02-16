The Thread: Nigerian CEOs, allow employees to speak up

Today’s conversation on Twitter revolved around two subjects: Cheating and bad business practices adopted by Nigerian CEOs.

Here’s @Vunderkind with some context.

Do see below:

Before this devolves and we lose the plot, note that this is an ever-evolving conversation. Let's get the basics straight for context: — mogwai. (@TheVunderkind) February 16, 2017

It might be dissonant and incoherent, but they're speaking. I am here to give dispassionate context where I can find it. — mogwai. (@TheVunderkind) February 16, 2017

A few thoughts. — mogwai. (@TheVunderkind) February 16, 2017

It is not a question of the size of the initial spark, but the sheer combustibility of the subject material. — mogwai. (@TheVunderkind) February 16, 2017

Really praying that as a grow in career and money that I have empathy for other people who didn't have the opportunities — Binju Shinjitsu (@UPNEPA) February 16, 2017

Not surprised that suffer head people are saying you must suffer and that's the only way to learn. Okay o. Una go dey alright — Binju Shinjitsu (@UPNEPA) February 16, 2017

Best Internship system – Igbo Apprenticeship.

All the elements are

1. Fixed Term

2. Clear Career Goal

3. Basic needs met

4. Work & Learn — Tunde Leye (@tundeleye) February 16, 2017

It's exciting as we evolve as an ecosystem. Employees are now demanding good working environment and employers are demanding competency. — Kayode Muyibi (@kazey) February 16, 2017

Not every time "founder worship". Sometimes let the voices of the people toiling under these founders be heard independently. — Celestine (@celestocalculus) February 16, 2017

Oga tech/startup CEO, the other day you were bashing Buhari. Today was our day. Make we chop am like that. — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) February 16, 2017

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments