The Thread: Nigerian hospital horror story | What a country

Nigeria has a brain drain crisis, and it’s no wonder. We take everything for granted here- sanctity of life, standard of living, pension benefits, name them. And we put politics and bureaucracy before everything.

So our professionals would rather go abroad- being everywhere from Ghana to the beloved America- to practice.

Today, we bring you an account of a death that occurred not because there was no equipment, but because the people who could give leave to use such equipment were not available.

Do see the painful story below:

Nigeria is the only country I know in the world that buys a "healthcare machine" for its hospital but can't use it for patients in Need — Nimah A (@MsNemah) December 28, 2016

Because the health minister is yet to 'commission' it. — Nimah A (@MsNemah) December 28, 2016

Same country has has a hospital wing filled with new bedding(s) but can't use it for patients because it's 'still' new. — Nimah A (@MsNemah) December 28, 2016

Why are we unfortunate with our kind of leaders for Godsake!!!!! — Nimah A (@MsNemah) December 28, 2016

A woman dies at a general hospital because the surgeon didn't stitch her belly well after she had her CS done. — Nimah A (@MsNemah) December 28, 2016

I won't blame the surgeon tho. I mean how do you see what you're doing when you are subjected to using rechargeable lamps for surgeries — Nimah A (@MsNemah) December 28, 2016

Nigeria is a Jungle! rechargeable lamps for surgeries in 2016?!!!!! OMG — Nimah A (@MsNemah) December 28, 2016

So here's the scenario: a woman has runs in to labour but can't give birth naturally, there's no light. Put on the generator right? — Nimah A (@MsNemah) December 28, 2016

okay. Maintenance dept: "ha we can't ON gen now o" because is 7pm-6pm we normally do.

But someone needs to have a surgery done now. — Nimah A (@MsNemah) December 28, 2016

Maintenance dept: sorry o. But you need clearance from CSO and Admin. Holiday period, CSO is home with his family, Admin is MIA too — Nimah A (@MsNemah) December 28, 2016

Surgeon decides to try to save the woman''s life. Ask the nurses to get the theater ready then asked his driver to go and buy lamps — Nimah A (@MsNemah) December 28, 2016

From his personal money because he has sworn to care for people no matter the "circumstances" — Nimah A (@MsNemah) December 28, 2016

Tried and tried to do a neat job, she survived till later in the morning and died after. — Nimah A (@MsNemah) December 28, 2016

What. A. Country. — Nimah A (@MsNemah) December 28, 2016

My head hurts. — Nimah A (@MsNemah) December 28, 2016

Nigeria, my Nigeria!

The land that devours its own.

