The Thread: When Nigerian men see a nice bum, this is what they say

Black men- whether African or African American – are obsessed with big bums. This much is unarguable.

Here’s @TheOllieMead, possessor of all things bootylicious, recounting the names her behind has been given by men.

A thread of the many (inappropriate?) things people have said about my bombom. Trust me, I'm not making this shit up 😂😂😂😂 — MOGUL WOMAN (@TheOllieMead) January 2, 2017

Starting with the most recent, this morning someone said "your problem dey for your back" 😭 — MOGUL WOMAN (@TheOllieMead) January 2, 2017

A few days ago I walked out of GTbank and some guy started shouting "this is bad nau, it's not good o, it's not good o"

I almost died — MOGUL WOMAN (@TheOllieMead) January 2, 2017

This useless tweep quoted my pic with "furo yen gasibe" and the person that translated it to me didn't help matters — MOGUL WOMAN (@TheOllieMead) January 2, 2017

Another said, see my spec idi nla, omu nla, everything nla nla. 😩

I think the Yoruba guys are the worst — MOGUL WOMAN (@TheOllieMead) January 2, 2017

I started learning Yoruba by force because of these comments. That's why I only know bad things in Yoruba🤓

So proud of me — MOGUL WOMAN (@TheOllieMead) January 2, 2017

One DMd me my pic and started tryna make conversation. After I told him I have a man he said "that's ok I'm just here for this bombom" 🙆🏼 — MOGUL WOMAN (@TheOllieMead) January 2, 2017

In utako some guy said "nne iwuru ala ino na site! Ino na maitama na asokoro. Chai nwa nwere body" by a motor park! I started looking for a pic.twitter.com/70rFQ91QPn — MOGUL WOMAN (@TheOllieMead) January 2, 2017

I was jogging 1 day n some guy drove by then slowed down and started driving behind me. When I reacted he just said "thank you" and sped off — MOGUL WOMAN (@TheOllieMead) January 2, 2017

Heaven's father used to call me 'bubble butt' 😂😂 that was my name for 4 years but I kinda liked it *bats eyelashes*

Oh and "thunder thighs" — MOGUL WOMAN (@TheOllieMead) January 2, 2017

Someone said to me "you have this kind of bombom and you're suffering in this Abuja. You're not serious with your life"

Kuku kill me 😭😭 — MOGUL WOMAN (@TheOllieMead) January 2, 2017

I've heard ukwu sara mbara,idi rabata,ukwu nnu,nyashious(weird I know),ukwu nwanyi Owerri and everything in between😂😂😂

I'm tired — MOGUL WOMAN (@TheOllieMead) January 2, 2017

Is this where we say ‘check up on it?’

