The Thread: Nigerians need to pay more attention to history

Nigeria is rich with problems, many of which have plagued us since Independence. For some reason, we have been unable to provide solutions- a good number of which are readily resolvable- to these problems.

One Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) pinpoints the reason why. Do see below:

If you want to change Nigeria, it is very important to have a holistic framework for that change – i.e. a "political & economic ideology". — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) February 25, 2017

Nigerians aren't used to thinking through things – our inclination is to "do something" – without thinking. But thinking is so critical. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) February 25, 2017

If we were a thinking people, it'd be apparent that there are so many inconsistencies & contradictions in Nigeria's political architecture. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) February 25, 2017

No nation can move an inch with Nigerian style inconsistencies & contradictions; And true to form, we haven't moved an inch; For decades. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) February 25, 2017

You can't get Nigerians to think through these inconsistencies & contractions; They simply retort "what have you done, have you marched"? — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) February 25, 2017

@cchukudebelu hmmm… in Nigeria, people don't act to get the change they desire from the government… they leave it to the "hands of God" — Mr. Ogunnowo (@Mrogunnowo) February 25, 2017

And the cycle continues.