The Thread: Nigerians are not here for Gov. Fayose’s complaints

Maybe it’s the timing of his tweet, being Valentine’s Day. Maybe Nigerians are just tired of complaints and excuses. Maybe it’s his history with funds and banks…

Whatever the case, Nigerians did not receive Fayose’s tweet well. Hardly anyone was on his side.

- Advertisement -



Do see below.

Out of the 36 States in Nigeria, Ekiti is the only state that did not receive budget support fund last month. They want to cripple my state. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) February 14, 2017

Try again tomorrow, Sir.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments