The Thread: Nigerians are not taking Tinubu’s comments lightly

The #IStandWithNigeria national protest held today. The National theatre and Tinubu’s Bourdillon home were some of the stops the protesters made. The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was obviously taken aback by his august visitors because these are the remarks he made to them.

Reactions

A pity.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading...