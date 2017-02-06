The Thread: Nigerians are not taking Tinubu’s comments lightly

The #IStandWithNigeria national protest held today. The National theatre and Tinubu’s Bourdillon home were some of the stops the protesters made. The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was obviously taken aback by his august visitors because these are the remarks he made to them.

The political class take us for fools. pic.twitter.com/a1K873HDH9

— Tenacity (@NewDawn9Ja) February 6, 2017

Fam, See 'paternalization'. So they'll be telling us what to think and how to think again? https://t.co/YYPJyNaD6M — Im Not Your Sushi. (@Ehpeaphany) February 6, 2017

This is the mighty Jagaban. This is his understanding of economics. Your salary is in naira so high forex exchange doesn't concern you. https://t.co/xRj78uOJCC — Chibuzo Esinaulo (@ChbzoEsinaulo) February 6, 2017

