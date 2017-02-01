The Thread: Nigerians tackle Governor Fayose about 2Baba’s protest

The ever controversial governor Ayo Fayo of Ekiti state, has found a new pursuit. And it’s the 2Baba February protest which is scheduled to take place in Lagos and Abuja.

See what he tweeted late last night:

- Advertisement -



To organisers of Feb. 5

"Enough is Enough" National Protest, you have my total support and I will be part of the protest. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 31, 2017

@2Baba, let it be February 5, 6 or anyday, I will be part of any protest aimed at rescuing our country from dictatorship and nepotism. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 31, 2017

Governor Fayose really believes he stands apart from the mago mago that passes for bad governance in these parts. But Twitter NG has his receipts, and they are not impressed.

See reactions below:

You, hardship personified?

Ogbeni, did you even listen to 2baba at all? The protest is against people like you who govern a state with 6 months unpaid workers salaries https://t.co/3DR6h5yUro — Tunde Eneji (@iameneji) February 1, 2017

@GovAyoFayose sir we don't need you because you are part of Nigeria problem.. — Jidenna (@iam_kelvinJ) January 31, 2017

@iam_kelvinJ @GovAyoFayose the biggest problem indeed! Disgusting! Common ekiti, he is owing workers salaries for months — Fatima Sani (@fatee_sani) January 31, 2017

@fatee_sani don't mind the idiot, the state indigos are wallowing in abject poverty and he want to join protest? Biko against who? Mtchww — Jidenna (@iam_kelvinJ) February 1, 2017

@GovAyoFayose Haba…Think nau. Common sense should tell you that the protest is aimed at the Presidency, NASS and Governors. pic.twitter.com/GzpEuKiHmt — Ofor (@oforokeke) February 1, 2017

@GovAyoFayose I strongly recommend that U and other politicians stay away. It's a social crusade; not a political rally. Don't taint it! — Adeniyi Pokanu (@NiyiPosh) February 1, 2017

@Onyewechris10 @GovAyoFayose Thief like you don't have any moral capital to talk about governance pic.twitter.com/Ue7DfyXRbO — 🇳🇬 (@aliflab) January 31, 2017

Utterly ridiculous

@GovAyoFayose It has been shifted to 6th Feb as Buhari's zombies will be staging #IStandWithBuhari same day. pic.twitter.com/TEKGXdJLnx — Chris10 (@Onyewechris10) January 31, 2017

@Onyewechris10 @GovAyoFayose we shall shift ours too to 6th of February…we won't allow thieves to return us to the 16 yrs of PDP stealing — 🇳🇬 (@aliflab) January 31, 2017

@Onyewechris10 @GovAyoFayose we shall shift ours too to 6th of February…we won't allow thieves to return us to the 16 yrs of PDP stealing — 🇳🇬 (@aliflab) January 31, 2017

@aliflab @Onyewechris10 @GovAyoFayose You need some check upstairs, who said this is abt politics, shameless people — TOLUWALASE (@firstclassjerry) January 31, 2017

@aliflab @Onyewechris10 @GovAyoFayose goan sleep my friend, guess u are from buhari's village cos he's done well so far. bagas — TOLUWALASE (@firstclassjerry) January 31, 2017

Poisoned arrows

@iameneji @GovAyoFayose How do U expect a Ponmo and Abula Gov to even read straight with a Pami damaged brain.? Its far fetched Bro. — Idimen (@Bluestallion10) February 1, 2017

@GovAyoFayose better stay off protest your hypocrite is made in China only "Fool" will fall for your fake crying game @2BABA carry go 🙌🙌🙌 — iam_Phemmy_Nice® (@phemmynice) February 1, 2017

@iameneji @Marrgarritah don't mind the big fool. Always looking for where to attach his hate. Agbaya radarada — #BringBackOurGirls (@feereijangbon) February 1, 2017

@iameneji @iamTestedOkay sir @GovAyoFayose does't only understands simple gesi, he is a busybody looking 4 voodoo relevancy! — Kazhim Wahab (@ebony1777) February 1, 2017

@GovAyoFayose an unchained mad Dog — Ismaila Huzaifah phd (@IsmailaIdris11) February 1, 2017

Oya, come and be going.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments