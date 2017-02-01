The Thread: Nigerians tackle Governor Fayose about 2Baba’s protest

The ever controversial governor Ayo Fayo of Ekiti state,  has found a new pursuit. And it’s the 2Baba February protest which is scheduled to take place in Lagos and Abuja.

See what he tweeted late last night:

Governor Fayose really believes he stands apart from the mago mago that passes for bad governance in these parts. But Twitter NG has his receipts, and they are not impressed.

See reactions below:

You, hardship personified?

Utterly ridiculous

Poisoned arrows

Oya, come and be going.

