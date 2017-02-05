The Thread: Nigerians spit venom at 2Baba for cancelling nationwide (February 6th) protest

It is deep regret that we announce that 2Baba has cancelled the February 6th protest. After successfully galvanising Nigerians to come on board his idea of a nationwide protest, after his morality had been called into question, after being challenged by Lauretta Onochie and her ilk, word on the street is he was threatened so bad, he had to cancel the protest.

Do see video below:

- Advertisement -



Dear Nigerians!!! Due to security concerns and public safety consideration. I hereby announce the cancellation of the planned March. A video posted by Innocent Idibia (@official2baba) on Feb 4, 2017 at 1:59pm PST

Look at his eyes. What did they do to you, man?

Here is how Twitter NG is reacting:

Scum

Just lost my respect for 2face. He's truly 2 faced. I hate men that lack balls,men that cannot sacrifice. God help his reputation. — Manuel (@Emanstone) February 4, 2017

@Emanstone so he should risk his life and that of his family or get blamed if any casualty arises because of your respect?? — Anita (@obi_ifeoma) February 4, 2017

@obi_ifeoma Those that preserve & value their lives more than truth shall lose it. Stand for the truth…even if it leads to death. — Manuel (@Emanstone) February 4, 2017

Fuck off 2FACE, I really hope the protest holds with a massive turnout and your head buried in shame, #IStandWithNigeria #onenigeria https://t.co/aMZHhjDwuT — Temitope AGBOLA (@ipstudiosHD) February 5, 2017

Invisible puppeteers

This #IStandWithNigeria failed attempt shows how powerful our leaders are and we can't do anything about it, 😔 real sad — Akinbami (@akinbamimahmud) February 5, 2017

Yooooi the protest was cancelled? Due to security reasons??.. lol military administration — The t-shirt guy (@joeycrazype0ple) February 5, 2017

A Govt that came into power criticizing the last administration shouldn't be the one trying to muzzle voices of dissent. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) February 5, 2017

@SamuelOgundipe I know everything that happened bro. Don't worry, we will not give up on Nigeria. #IStandWithNigeria — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) February 5, 2017

@saratu @IjeomaOgud you actually hear someone say something near the end of the video. His eyes are darting the entire time. It's weird. — Titilope Sonuga (@deartitilope) February 5, 2017

It's obvious 2Baba was intimidated into canceling the protest… He should be commended for making an attempt. Democracy is dead in Nigeria. — ✊ (@IsimaOdeh) February 4, 2017

Questions. Questions

@EiENigeria and 2Face worked out the plans for #iStandwithNigeria from the beginning. How can they hijack what they were already a part of? — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 4, 2017

We remember people like Ken Saro Wiwa that actually died for what they believed in. What has actually changed. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) February 5, 2017

Freedom doesn't come easy. You fight for it!!! What was 2face expecting? A walk in the park? You have done your part. #IStandWithNigeria — Odebunmi (@beerulez) February 5, 2017

really? 2face backed out???? ok dts really idotic of him! he s really scared of this politicians! #istandwithnigeria #istandwith2baba — La™baby♥ (@Coolest_diva) February 5, 2017

I'm SAD Tuface announced the cancellation of the protest😓

Can this country be GREAT again?#IStandWithNigeria — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) February 5, 2017

And their eyes opened

This isn't a democracy anymore

Whatever cloak they've been wearing, their behind is now outside.

Democracy and peaceful protest is banned? https://t.co/4VpuY8hgum — Femme Media (@TheFemmeMedia) February 5, 2017

Revolution! Say what?

2face's withdrawal from a protest he planned is an indictment on the Nigerian youth. Nobody is ready for a revolution #IStandWithNigeria — Olanna (@DeeDahkDutchess) February 5, 2017

Cause and effect

Soon the only voices that will rise up against govt are the violent & the lost. The IPoBs & co. Sad but we are getting there. — Clxrence (@Clarenceonyeks) February 4, 2017

@Clarenceonyeks Funnily, that's the only voice the govt listens to.. — Chuks (@Ddeliverer1) February 4, 2017

A word for the police

Dear @PoliceNG, you can only intimidate a person! You can't intimidate an Idea! The #IStandWithNigeria movement has began, you can't stop it — Adedoyin Adedeji (@dhoyin) February 5, 2017

not about 2Baba

#IStandWith2Baba may have been suspended but no one can suspend #IStandWithNigeria It's beyond 6th of Feb — Obinna Nwosu (@ObiNwosuErnest) February 5, 2017

2face has done his part. Whether he shows up on Monday or not, I will show up at the venue. Are we going to be silenced? #IStandWithNigeria — Jim Chinasa (@JimChinasa) February 5, 2017

We will march on Monday the 6th of February, 2017. All Nigerians should come out in every state. #IStandWithNigeria @RealSeunKuti @segalink pic.twitter.com/rILaaSlFql — Tito Obaseki (@Titoobaseki) February 5, 2017

Get off social media. Hit the streets on Monday. Demand for good governance… It was never a 2face protest #RunYourRace #IstandwithNigeria — Olabode Emmanuel O. (@olabodeEO) February 5, 2017

Whether 2face was coerced into quitting or not, I will be at the National stadium on Monday. #IStandWithNigeria — Jim Chinasa (@JimChinasa) February 5, 2017

We will be marching on Monday, they can intimidate you but can't intimidate the hungry masses.#IStandWithNigeria https://t.co/hLdfv0hx9M — Thomas Sankara (@hennessyisrael) February 5, 2017

Bants

Somebody said tuface pulled out for once in his life. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Oluwatobiloba (@Oliverr__) February 4, 2017

#IStandWithBuhari

We have corrupt judiciary & d corrupt National Assembly to protest against as #IStandWithNigeria but they turned it to Anti-buahri..FAILED! — Taiwo_Ajakaye (@dmightyangel) February 5, 2017

An indictment

Fuel Hike – They silenced our protest

Electricity tariff hike – They silenced our protest

Now #IStandWithNigeria – They have silenced US. — Its Okay Media (@TweeterLandlord) February 5, 2017

History repeats itself

For those of you who were not old enough to know what they did to Fela. Read about it, watch the tapes. No one should go through that again. — ✊ (@IsimaOdeh) February 4, 2017

Still marching

Please @official2baba should seat at home his children and wife still needs him around and alive we'll take it from here #istandwithnigeria — Geedeewain (@Geedeewain) February 5, 2017

We will march on Monday the 6th of February, 2017. All Nigerians should come out in every state. #IStandWithNigeria pic.twitter.com/4wPKTWNn6U — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) February 5, 2017

Oh, Nigeria, my country.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments