The Thread: Nigerians spit venom at 2Baba for cancelling nationwide (February 6th) protest

It is deep regret that we announce that 2Baba has cancelled the February 6th protest. After successfully galvanising Nigerians to come on board his idea of a nationwide protest, after his morality had been called into question, after being challenged by Lauretta Onochie and her ilk, word on the street is he was threatened so bad, he had to cancel the protest.

Do see video below:

Look at his eyes. What did they do to you, man?

Here is how Twitter NG is reacting:

Scum

Invisible puppeteers

Questions. Questions

And their eyes opened

Revolution! Say what?

Cause and effect

A word for the police

not about 2Baba

Bants

#IStandWithBuhari

An indictment

History repeats itself

Still marching

Oh, Nigeria, my country.

