The Thread: There is no excuse for making people work for free

Binju (@UPNEPA) is not taking it lightly with Nigerian CEOs who are making a case for unpaid internships, and refusinv to understand what the crux of the matter is.

He thinks its all hogwash, and hypocritical, seeing as they were not even confident enough to let the first Nigerian glasdoor experiment be.

Y'all writing threads for millennials to appreciate the benefits of interning should read up on Millennials- they're entitled & impatient https://t.co/NiZe8MqKWi — LagosHunter.™ (@Lagoshunter) March 2, 2017

The majority of this demographic will not appreciate interning because the benefits of previous generations may not be relevant to them — LagosHunter.™ (@Lagoshunter) March 2, 2017

People that went to school for free, got free lunch, got hired immediately after graduation are telling us we're entitled. YOU'RE ALL MAD — Binju Shinjitsu (@UPNEPA) March 2, 2017

People that started their career abroad with proper labour laws. Then came here to start companies are telling us we're entitled — Binju Shinjitsu (@UPNEPA) March 2, 2017

You're mad again I say. You are all insane — Binju Shinjitsu (@UPNEPA) March 2, 2017

People go to uni abroad where they have set rules on how many hours you can work AS A STUDENT. Now come here and be doing rubbish — Binju Shinjitsu (@UPNEPA) March 2, 2017

You're the problem with Nigeria o. Wo. You people that misuse power and cannot treat another person fairly. You're the problem — Binju Shinjitsu (@UPNEPA) March 2, 2017

Fuck it I'm going to talk — Binju Shinjitsu (@UPNEPA) March 2, 2017

That's what I'm saying o. If I'm wrong again please call me out — Binju Shinjitsu (@UPNEPA) March 2, 2017

Okay. Because from Interview and Online listing. I can tell Abi? https://t.co/OcpFrTIaIH — Binju Shinjitsu (@UPNEPA) March 2, 2017

Missing the plot, CEOs

Everybody who has written a piece 'in defense of internships' is missing the plot. Not their fault anyway. — mogwai. (@TheVunderkind) March 2, 2017

I was worried when the conversation spiraled out of control that it would come to this. A dilution of grievance, mass incoherence. — mogwai. (@TheVunderkind) March 2, 2017

@TheVunderkind 1. Internship is a good concept

2. Internship is not slavery

3. Don't use "internship" as an excuse 4 being a cheap enslaver🤔 — BRAVE TOLD YOU SO (@YarKafanchan) March 2, 2017

Let’s be realistic

@Lagoshunter @Nwankpa_A but interns should focus only on the value the work adds but not pay. That is not workable at all. Except few cases — The K9 Expert (@Cerebralle) March 2, 2017

@Lagoshunter @Nwankpa_A So when someone genuinely can't take care of themselves they shouldn't focus on pay? — The K9 Expert (@Cerebralle) March 2, 2017

@Lagoshunter @Nwankpa_A we need to be realistic from every angle. How many young people can actually afford to work without pay?? — The K9 Expert (@Cerebralle) March 2, 2017

@Lagoshunter @Nwankpa_A In a country that has zero healthcare, zero security and everything cost atleast twice as much as it should. — The K9 Expert (@Cerebralle) March 2, 2017

Exactly.