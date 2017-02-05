The Thread: This is no longer a democracy | #IStandWithNigeria

As Twitter NG recoils from 2Baba’s decision to cancel the protest under what appears to be duress, Nigerians are asking questions of their fellow Nigerians and the government.
Please see below:
Please 2Face is not the issue.
The issue is, why can't we organise a peaceful protest without being threatened;
In a "democracy"?
— Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) February 4, 2017
The last administration permitted protests; less drama, intimidation, threats.
Why has Buhari led to a regression of freedom of expression?
— Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) February 4, 2017
No longer a theoretical question – is this a "democracy"?
Almost 17 years into a democratic experiment are we supposed to fear the Govt?
— Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) February 4, 2017
You saw how more than 300 Shiites were hurriedly buried at night – like logs of wood. And how Zakzaky is still held (under what laws?).
— Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) February 4, 2017
No longer a theoretical question – is this a "democracy"?
Almost 17 years into a democratic experiment are we supposed to fear the Govt?
— Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) February 4, 2017
Verdict
@cchukudebelu No. A govt. that ignores several court orders, detains people illegally is not democratic nor does it value democratic values.
— Keepitsimple (@_keepit_simple) February 4, 2017
Long walk to Freedom
Follow @ynaija on Twitter- Advertisement -