The Thread: Nothing but more bile for 2Baba

Lauretta Onochie has given 2Baba a challenge, Femi Adesina has called those calling for a protest as being in ‘election mode’.The Lagos police first vowed the protest won’t take place in Lagos, then when the FG told everyone it’s ok with it, the police are now ‘begging’ 2Baba not to hold it.

This tweep below has advanced further reasons why he thinks the protest is a waste of precious time. Do see below:

- Advertisement -



No merit? Not one?

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments