The Thread: Now Trump is president, it’s all about America first

Trump has a new slogan which he referenced in his speech at the inauguration today. He calls it “America First.” “America First” has a historical basis.
“Seventy-five years ago, the America First Committee was an isolationist movement that opposed U.S. entry into World War II.
Its most famous leader, aviator Charles Lindbergh, argued that Nazi Germany was certain to defeat Britain and that U.S. intervention would be useless. His followers included more than a few pro-Nazis and anti-Semites.”
Trump says he is not an isolationist, but he is pro-America.
These are the reactions to Trump’s new slogan.
It should never be radical to say AMERICA FIRST!
About damn time. For decades it's been other countries first. That has CHANGED!
There's no chance Steve Bannon is unaware of the historical associations of "America First" and they made it the main theme of the inaugural
America First, the pursuit of narrow self-interest, risks prompting others to do same, reducing US influence & world stability/prosperity
@RichardHaass who gains the most? China?
President Donald John Trump will put America FIRST and will be an incredible POTUS!#GodBlessAmerica #InaugurationDay #Inauguration #MAGA pic.twitter.com/SOahzygipp
The America First Committee dissolved itself after Pearl Harbor, just over 75 years ago. Now "America First" is back.
This speech was hideous, a grotesque attack on Obama admin & all of us. And ugly “America First” theme takes us back decades. #Inauguration
He used the "America First" slogan again, taken from the pre-WWII isolationist, anti-Semitic, pro-peace-with-Hitler group America First
@ultradavid Honestly, what is wrong with saying that america should come first? Whats wrong with wanting to build and hire in america?
@DynatheBlade not much, but there are plenty of ways to phrase that sentiment without using the slogan of old hateful isolationists
Hail Prez Trump! America First! Save USA borders not foreign. Make nations (((Israel)))? pay own defense! NO to (((Neocon))) warmongers!
