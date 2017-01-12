The Thread: Obama hip hop moments | #Obama farewell

January is already on a roll. And what this means for America is that their President will soon become a private citizen again, and the White House will then be occupied by The Donald. And that scares a good percentage of Americans shitless.

By the way, did you catch Obama’s emotional roller coaster of a farewell speech?

On the heels of that speech is this thread below recounting some of Obama’s hip hop moments.

See below:

A thread of Obama's hip hop moments. #FarewellObama — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) January 11, 2017

Obama walking in to @djkhaled's All I Do Is Win during the 2013 correspondents dinner. pic.twitter.com/ryN9AYif7t — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) January 11, 2017

Obama answers: If Drake & Kendrick Lamar got into a battle, who do you think would win? pic.twitter.com/ZA7fLbbX0F — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) January 11, 2017

Obama brushing the dirt off his shoulder. pic.twitter.com/rEeWe9dO2Y — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) January 11, 2017

Obama with Jay Z, Kanye West, Nas & Kendrick Lamar. pic.twitter.com/w4ik62YobC — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) January 11, 2017

Obama breaking things down to Andre 3000 in 2004. pic.twitter.com/fsLK0R5SmM — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) January 11, 2017

.@diddy interviewing Obama for MTV when he was a senator. Puff gave him a 🔥 co-sign. pic.twitter.com/IceWRoC3SH — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) January 11, 2017

"Maybe you are the next Lil Wayne, but probably not. In which case you need to stay in school" pic.twitter.com/YAAz0Ew6xB — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) January 11, 2017

Obama calling Kanye West a jackass after the Taylor Swift incident. pic.twitter.com/EbVrzfgKVz — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) January 11, 2017

Obama giving Kanye West advice on running for president. pic.twitter.com/68gkeyvCOh — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) January 11, 2017

@OnlyHipHopFacts @HuggyLowdownDC The end of an era!! Job well done President Obama. Thank you for your service! God Bless American! — Aj Stone (@Islandclass) January 11, 2017

Goodbye, Mr President.

