The Thread: Obama hip hop moments | #Obama farewell

January is already on a roll. And what this means for America is that their President will soon become a private citizen again, and the White House will then be occupied by The Donald. And that scares a good percentage of Americans shitless.
By the way, did you catch Obama’s emotional roller coaster of a farewell speech?
On the heels of that speech is this thread below recounting some of Obama’s hip hop moments.
See below:
A thread of Obama's hip hop moments. #FarewellObama
— Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) January 11, 2017
Obama walking in to @djkhaled's All I Do Is Win during the 2013 correspondents dinner. pic.twitter.com/ryN9AYif7t
— Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) January 11, 2017
Obama answers: If Drake & Kendrick Lamar got into a battle, who do you think would win? pic.twitter.com/ZA7fLbbX0F
— Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) January 11, 2017
Obama brushing the dirt off his shoulder. pic.twitter.com/rEeWe9dO2Y
— Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) January 11, 2017
Obama with Jay Z, Kanye West, Nas & Kendrick Lamar. pic.twitter.com/w4ik62YobC
— Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) January 11, 2017
Obama breaking things down to Andre 3000 in 2004. pic.twitter.com/fsLK0R5SmM
— Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) January 11, 2017
.@diddy interviewing Obama for MTV when he was a senator. Puff gave him a 🔥 co-sign. pic.twitter.com/IceWRoC3SH
— Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) January 11, 2017
"Maybe you are the next Lil Wayne, but probably not. In which case you need to stay in school" pic.twitter.com/YAAz0Ew6xB
— Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) January 11, 2017
Obama calling Kanye West a jackass after the Taylor Swift incident. pic.twitter.com/EbVrzfgKVz
— Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) January 11, 2017
Obama giving Kanye West advice on running for president. pic.twitter.com/68gkeyvCOh
— Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) January 11, 2017
#FarewellObama pic.twitter.com/cVWoE60sJz
— Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) January 11, 2017
@OnlyHipHopFacts @HuggyLowdownDC The end of an era!! Job well done President Obama. Thank you for your service! God Bless American!
— Aj Stone (@Islandclass) January 11, 2017
@OnlyHipHopFacts pic.twitter.com/QeB42nOC6h
— Old Man Jenkins (@YourManFran) January 11, 2017
Goodbye, Mr President.